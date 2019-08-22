The Cambridges take economy flight to visit 'Gan Gan' Queen Elizabeth

Off to Gan Gan’s! As summer slowly comes to a close, the Cambridge children are spending time in Scotland with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children—Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, were seen disembarking a flight from Norwich to Aberdeen on Thursday, August 22. The royal family is reportedly spending the bank holiday weekend with Her Majesty and Prince Philip at their summer residence, Balmoral Castle.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children flew to Scotland on August 22

In video obtained by the MailOnline, William could be seen totting luggage, while George swiftly followed holding onto his father and a backpack. Charlotte, who donned what appeared to be an adorable checkered dress, trailed her big brother, while Kate strolled behind carrying Louis beside the family’s Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. According to a fellow traveler, the Duchess’ mother Carole Middleton was also onboard the aircraft.

GALLERY: INSIDE KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM'S STUNNING SUMMER VACATION VILLA

“The family were sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were non the wiser. No-one knew they were on the flight,” a passenger told the news outlet. “Later on I realized that Kate's mother was sat a few rows in front of me.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly visiting Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral

William, Kate, and their brood flew onboard an economy FlyBe plane. The Cambridges’ budget-friendly travel comes in the wake of criticism Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced for taking four private plane flights in less than two weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to join their family at the Scottish retreat this weekend because Harry has an engagement on Saturday to attend the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Members of the British royal family traditionally visit Balmoral during the summer months. Princess Eugenie has previously revealed that her "Granny" is "the most happy" in the Highlands.

GALLERY: MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S SECRET CELEBRITY VISITS REVEALED

Prior to their trip to Scotland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have been visiting Balmoral since their university days, spent time earlier this summer vacationing in Mustique. Prince George rang in his sixth birthday on the private Caribbean island with his parents, siblings and maternal grandparents—Carole and Michael Middleton. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique, and the discretion of other guests, the royals are able to relax away from the public eye.