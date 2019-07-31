View 6 pics | Royals

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa

...
Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa
You're reading

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa

1/6
Kate Middleton celebrates exciting baby news
Next

Kate Middleton celebrates exciting baby news
Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa
© Grosby Group

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa

Prince William and Kate Middleton were living in the lap of luxury on their recent family vacation. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a tropical getaway to Mustique with their three young children—Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis. According to The Sun, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, joined the royals on the trip. While on the private Caribbean island, the family reportedly stayed at the scenic Villa Antilles, which rents for nearly $33,000 per week. The stunning five-bedroom villa, set in the Endeavour Hills, comes equipped with a private staff, including a chef, butler, housekeeper, and gardener. The island hideaway also features an infinity pool, jacuzzi, open dining pavilion, and private garden, perfect for the Cambridge children to play in.

 

The contemporary colonial style villa was built in 2016, and is owned by William’s longtime friend Andrew Dunn, a property developer. The Cambridges flew to the Caribbean earlier this month, where they celebrated George’s sixth birthday on July 22. The island is a favorite of Kate’s and the Middletons. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique, and the discretion of other guests, the royals are able to relax away from the public eye.

 

Scroll down for an inside look at the royals’ holiday villa….

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa
© Grosby Group

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa

George and Charlotte have a close bond, so perhaps the royal siblings took advantage of the villa's bunk bedroom. The room has two single bunk beds with en-suite indoor/outdoor showers and a private garden. The walls of the kid-friendly room are decorated with whales, while an elephant laundry basket sits between the two nightstands.

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa
© Grosby Group

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa

The spacious single-story design boasts gorgeous northern views of Bequia and St. Vincent. The Duchess could easily have watched her children swim while lounging on one of the poolside couches.

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa
© Grosby Group

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa

The property notes that the focus at Antilles is on al fresco dining. William and Kate had the choice of indoor or outdoor dining locations, and with a trained chef, menus could be tailored to suit their family's preferences.

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa
© Grosby Group

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning summer vacation villa

After a day at the beach or swimming in the villa's 59-foot infinity pool, the royals could unwind in the property's great room, which has a drinks bar. Household staff reside on site to provide daily service and hospitality to guests.

Mustique villa Kate Middleton and Prince William
© Grosby Group

Mustique villa Kate Middleton and Prince William

The villa has three king-sized bedrooms that each have en-suite showers. William and Kate have previously vacationed in Mustique before. “It is incredibly private and incredibly discreet but not remote. They know and trust the staff who work there and they are creatures of habit,” a royal source told The Sun. "It’s about as close as they can come to without going to total wilderness as they did on their honeymoon when they went to an island in the middle of nowhere."

 

UP NEXT: PROOF PRINCESS CHARLOTTE IS ALWAYS LIVING HER BEST LIFE

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries