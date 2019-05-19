View 13 pics | Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through the years: A Royal Timeline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through the years: A Royal Timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through the years: A Royal Timeline

5 things we learned about Meghan Markle from the CBS special 'Meghan and Harry Plus One'
5 things we learned about Meghan Markle from the CBS special 'Meghan and Harry Plus One'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 1992
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 1992

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have added one more to the royal family! The couple welcomed their first child together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday, May 6, 2019

It has been milestone after milestone for the royal couple. Meghan marked her first Mother's Day as a first-time mom and now the couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary!

To celebrate these special occasions, HOLA! USA is looking back at the royal couple's life moments, from their days as children to their milestone moments as a royal couple and of course, finalizing with the culmination of their love: Archie himself.

 

1992

In 1992, Meghan Markle was sporting the typical nineties look—jeans, crop top and big hair, while a young Prince Harry was on a family ski trip in Lech, Austria.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Archie Harrison facts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Archie Harrison facts

1993

Sure she was only 11, but at the time a young Meghan was already fighting for equality. She wrote a letter to a company that was being sexist. "I don’t think it is right for kids to grow up thinking that mom does everything. If you see something that you don’t like or offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, across the pond, a young Prince Harry visited Deutschland and boarded a military tank.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Teenage Years

At 18, Meghan got dolled up to attend her high school prom at Immaculate Heart High School, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles. Prince Harry celebrated his own 18th birthday while at Eton College.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2005

The royal mom-to-be dipped her toes in Hollywood while attending several A-list events, including the Kari Feinstein Pre-Emmy Style Lounge in 2005. Prince Harry, on the other hand, was enjoying life as an occasional polo player.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2006

In 2006, Meghan had a stint in NBC's Deal or No Deal, and Prince Harry took part in the Trooping the Colour alongside his fellow officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2012-2013

Meghan was becoming a household name in Hollywood for her role as Rachel Zane in the television show Suits. In September 2012, Prince Harry served as an Apache Helicopter Pilot/Gunner with the Army Air Corps. He served for four months until January 2013.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2015

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex always had a knack for public speaking. In 2015, Meghan was a United Nations Women's Advocate and took part in Dove's Self-Esteem Project. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was delivering a speech during his Australian tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2017

Meghan and Prince Harry were set up on a blind date in July 2016. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well, is he nice?,'" Meghan previously said about their relationship.

One of their first public appearances as a couple was at 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2017

The next milestone for the royal couple came on November 27, 2017 when they announced their engagement and wedding date for the following spring.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2018

In May 2018, Meghan and Harry became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a fairytale wedding in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They now live just down the road at Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

2019

After a long nine months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, a baby boy weighing 7lbs. 3 oz.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor 2
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor 2

Welcome, baby!

Little Archie was formally introduced to the world on May 8, 2019. The Duke and Duchess were beside themselves with happiness. “It’s great,” he said. “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half, three days. We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious times with him as he slowly grows up.”

archie harry and meghan - a
archie harry and meghan - a

True Happiness

It’s magic,” Meghan said during the official photocall. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. It’s pretty amazing.”

Here's to a lifetime happiness for the new trio! And oh yes, happy anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan!

