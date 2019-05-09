Meghan Markle will mark her milestone Mother's Day with mom Doria Ragland

Mother’s Day will be exceptionally special for Meghan Markle this year. It will mark her first as a mother after giving birth to her son Archie Harrison on May 6. The new mommy won’t be the only mom showered with love, as her mother Doria Ragland will be by her side for the milestone day. The Los Angeles-based social worker and yoga instructor has been across the pond with her daughter since April. When Meghan introduced her son to the world – just two days after his birth – she delighted well wishers when she confirmed that her mom was on hand to welcome her to motherhood.

Meghan Markle is spending her first Mother's Day with her mom Doria Ragland Photo: Getty Images

"My mom is with us as well. Here we go.” Doria was in fact on hand as Archie met his great-grandmother, the Queen, for the first time. In the photo accompanying the announcement of Archie’s name, Doria stood close by as Meghan held on to her little boy while the monarch beamed with joy. The new mom is adjusting to life with her and Prince Harry’s sweet baby boy and enjoying her new chapter. “It’s magic,” she said. “I mean. I have the two best guys in the world. It’s pretty amazing.”

Meghan had the prime example of an amazing mom as the former actress had a close bond with her mother. In a 2014 post entitled “A Love Letter,” posted on her retired lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan dedicated the post to the lessons she learned from her own mom. Meghan sweetly writes about the woman who she called a “free spirit” that taught her the most important aspects in life.

Doria was on hand as Archie met his great-grandmother, The Queen Photo: Chris Allerton

"She was keeping me safe. She was teaching me to take care of my body. She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors," she wrote. "She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie. She was showing me how to be a daughter, not just in that moment, but for when I became that grown woman. For right now. And thirty years from now. She was loving me. So tightly."