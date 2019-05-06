Baby Sussex has arrived! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child and it's a boy! "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the statement released on the offcial Sussex Royal Instagram account read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The name for the newest member of the royal family has yet to be released. In true royal form, the new parents have waited to reveal that particular detail. Meghan, and Harry, 34, announced that they were expecting their first child — five months after their wedding — ahead of their first royal tour as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Throughout her pregnancy, Meghan and Harry shared their excitement in the run up to their first bundle.

Often times, the couple, who nicknamed baby “little bump” opened up about their child. In the months leading up to the birth of their royal bundle, the Duke and Duchess chose to remain mum about the baby's gender. While Meghan – who started maternity leave in April – was nesting. Harry shared his excitement about the arrival of his first child during a recent solo engagement.

Ahead of her maternity leave in March, the Duchess shared her vision for her first born. "I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism, and one of the things they said during pregnancy was ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.’ I loved that, so boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that’s the case with our little bump,” she said during her International Women's Day panel. Congrats to the new parents. Check back with HOLA! USA for more updates on the royal baby!