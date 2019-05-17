Archie Harrison's place of birth has been revealed: Where the Sussex's welcomed their baby boy

Yet another big reveal now that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birth certificate has been registered by the proud papa himself, Prince Harry! Meghan Markle and the Prince's firstborn child, born Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5:26 AM GMT, was actually delivered at The Portland Hospital in London, contrary to previous speculations that 37-year-old Meghan gave birth to little Archie at home. Continuing with the hospital's royal connections, this is the same place where Sarah Ferguson gave birth to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The reveal also confirms that the Duke and Duchess did not welcome their child at St. Mary’s Hospital like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. Little Archie’s birth place was the perfect location for his parents to welcome him in private. The hospital is a private maternity ward, that specialized in Women and Children’s Health. Archie’s 'reveal' comes in the heels of Prince Charles' first visit of the royal baby at Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall met their new grandson for the first time on May 16.

The royal pair didn’t have a chance to meet him when he was born, due to their royal tour of Germany. Archie has also had royal meetings with his great-grandmother the Queen and uncle and aunt Prince William and Kate Middleton. The youngest member of the royal family made his grand debut to the world, on May 8 – two days after his birth.

During an intimate photo call, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, showed off their new bundle and opened up about parenthood. “It’s magic,” Meghan said about motherhood. “I mean. I have the two best guys in the world. It’s pretty amazing.” The Duke added: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half, three days. We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious times with him as he slowly grows up.”