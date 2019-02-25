In case you missed it, Sofia Vergara looked gorgeous at last night's Vanity Fair Oscars party. She wore a floor-length Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with dazzling jewels from Lorraine Schwartz. But the best part of her look? Her straight up flawless skin. I mean, how does she do it?! Lucky for us, the makeup gods heard our cries and provided an in-depth tutorial courtesy of artist extraordinaire, Quinn Murphy. Prepare to jot down some notes:

Complexion

So first things first: Before the night before the Vanity Fair party, Quinn prepped Sofia's skin with Charlotte Tilbury’s Goddess Clay Mask and Magic Night Cream for ~lifting~ and ~brightening~. On the day of the party, Sofia cleansed her skin with the Goddess Cleansing Ritual followed up with Charlotte’s Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask. Quinn then applied Charlotte’s iconic Magic Cream to create a smooth, radiant, and silky canvas that is the true foundation for beautiful, luxurious makeup. Lastly, Stephen lightly tapped Magic Eye Rescue into the skin around Sofia’s eyes.

Step two involved enhancing Sofia's already perfect complexion with a flawless, fresh, glowing finish by buffing Hollywood Flawless Filter into the skin, then Wonderglow on the high points of the face (cheekbones, bridge of nose, brow bone, cupid’s bow, chin and center of forehead) for a dewy, naturally highlighted complexion.

To even out any additional spots, Quinn sparingly applied Light Wonder followed by Magic Away Concealer under the eye for a little extra coverage, which lasts for up to 15 hours to keep stars looking gorgeous and glamorous all night long! Pro-tip: Always, always set your skin. To set Sofia’s skin, Quinn lightly dusted Genius Magic Powder over the chin, nose and forehead.

Next up is the eyebrows! Quinn lightly shaded in Sofia’s natural brow shape using Brow Lift in the shade Super Model to create depth and definition. As for her cheeks? He enhanced her natural beauty and created those killer cheekbones by applying the Hollywood Contour and Beauty Wands in order to contour Sofia’s features and add a magical dusting of glow on the highest points. Quinn set the contouring with a light dusting from the Filmstar Bronze & Glow duo.

Finally, to get that POP of color on the cheeks, Quinn swished and popped Cheek to Chic blusher in Pillow Talk, a two-tone powder blusher in pink and champagne shades, to add a kiss of color and glow to Sofia’s cheeks, giving her a perfect, gorgeous glow. Now for the windows to the soul...

Eyes

To create Sofia’s seductive, neutral eye look, Quinn exclusively applied shades from Charlotte’s NEW! Icons Palette and Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, featuring beautiful hues of deep brown, burgundy and taupe. To add depth and pop, he lined Sofia’s upper and lower lash lines with Rock N Kohl in Barbarella Brown followed by a bit of Feline Flick on top. Quinn finalized the eye look with lashings of Charlotte’s Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara on Sofia’s top and bottom lashes for a full Oscars red-carpet flutter!

Lips

To finish off her seriously beautiful makeup, Quinn completed Sofia’s look with Lip Cheat pencil in Savage Rose, the backstage beauty secret for re-sizing, re-shaping and re-defining lips, and K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Love Bite, to create a bold, superstar pout for the Vanity Fair red carpet.

