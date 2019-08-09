View 12 pics | Fashion

Take notes! Every glam lewk Eva Longoria has blessed us with on her 'Dora' tour

Eva Longoria pansuit
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria pansuit

Do, do, do, do, do, dazzle! As Eva Longoria embarked on her buzzing press tour for Dora and the Lost City of Gold she was armed with an artillery of beguiling ensembles. From jumpsuits to dresses, the 44-year-old beauty stunned in style that was oh so deliciously curated by celebrity fashion expert Charlene E Roxborough Konsker. Mainly utlizing three core colors - yellow, green and white - each look complemented the next and aptly pulled on elements from the film's jungle theme. Scroll through to see Eva's Dora lookbook!

 

Dama amarilla

Twas' the night before Dora's theater release and all through NYC, Eva donned a look that was something to see! Watch What Happens Live became a whole lot brighter when Eva stepped onto the scene in the canary yellow pantsuit of our dreams. What she later dubbed her "fave look" was gloriously designed by Vitor Zerbinato.

Eva Longoria NYC
© GC Images

Eva Longoria NYC

Dora's signature color

For her appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in NYC, the stunner veered away from her usual trio of hues to glitter in this silky sunset-inspired number by Toni Maticevski. "This is a wonderful day, I have never seen this one before," she wrote along with a snap of the colorful frock, quoting the legendary Maya Angelou.

Eva Longoria wrap dress
© @charroxstylist

Eva Longoria wrap dress

Wrap for the win!

Quick change! Eva wrapped on another white look for her paparazzi-swarmed exit from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Her style game was to the max in this Max Mara dress and Jimmy Choo heels ensemble.

Eva Longoria style
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria style

Little black pantsuit

José "Pepe" Bastón's leading lady leapt to the other end of the color spectrum on her busy day in NYC with this black two-piece. The square neckline and flared pants had us lookin' like the heart emoji.

Eva Longoria NYC
© GC Images

Eva Longoria NYC

City of Gold Style

The Mexican-American A-lister was an emerald queen outside the Good Morning America studios on August 5 in NYC.

Eva Longoria Isabela Moner
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria Isabela Moner

Everything's all white

The 44-year-old entertainer perfectly complimented her onscreen daugther Isabela Moner in a sleeveless white jumpsuit.

Eva Longoria yellow dress
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria yellow dress

Hello, sunshine!

For the LA premiere of her summer flick on July 28, Eva  popped in an ultra-chic strapless yellow dress by Brazilian designer Vitor Zerbinato. The star flaunted her stunning figure in the bright ladylike number, which she teamed with summer’s most-coveted sandal: the strappy pointed-toe heel. Eva kept her premiere day ensemble effortlessly chic by pulling her hair up in a simple, yet elegant ponytail with loose face-framing strands. Get more details here!

Eva Longoria Victoria Beckham
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria Victoria Beckham

BFF Inspo

Eva was pretty in plaid for day three of her busy Dora press tour thanks to her celebrity BFF Victoria Beckham. "Day 3 of @doramovie Press Junket! I’m loving this outfit by my girl @victoriabeckham," she wrote.

Eva Longoria jumpsuit
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria jumpsuit

Jungle 2 Jungle

Eva brought notes of the jungle on her July 19 Dora day in Miami by repping two green jumpsuits. The first of which (seen here) was a plunging emerald jumpsuit that featured flowing pants and sleeves, and was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. The Grand Hotel goddess looked sensational in this satin confection and she felt it, too. “I love this outfit so much that I was like: I’m not changing,” she said, opting to forego the celeb tradition of changing for each appearance and rocking this gorgeous green number for multiple interviews.

eva longoria style
© Getty Images

eva longoria style

However, she did eventually swap ensembles, slipping into this forest green jumpsuit for the summer evening screening. Of course, Santiago’s mommy had his spirit with her all day long. For every event, the mom-of-one accessorized with a golden necklace that sweetly spells out her baby’s name.

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Simple Chic

Eva made a stop at Young Hollywood Studio with an all-black ensemble. She paired a KOOKAÏ tank top with a pair of Jonathan Simkhai pants and topped off her outfit with soft waves and glossy lids. 

Eva Longoria Premios Juventud
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria Premios Juventud

Boss Babe

The actress opted for another powerful pantsuit look for her appearance at the Premios Juventud awards. "Had a blast at the Premios Juventud with my casemates of DORA and all of those nominated," she wrote on social media. 

