The city of gold might be lost, but the golden senses of style were certainly not. On screen mommy-daughter duo Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner slayed the fashion game during their fun Friday promoting blockbuster film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. With the climax being an evening Miami screening of their upcoming flick on July 19, we were left in awe of both the Latina powerhouses’ epic ensembles. Their red carpet walks left a wake so fabulous it had us singing do, do, do, do, do dazzlers!

Eva Longoria had jungle vibes in green glamour!

Eva brought notes of the jungle to the buzzing Dora day with two green jumpsuits. The first of which was a plunging emerald jumpsuit that featured flowing pants and sleeves, and was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Curated by celebrity stylist Charlene E Roxborough Konsker, the Grand Hotel goddess look sensational in the satin confection. “I love this outfit so much that I was like: I’m not changing,” she said, opting to forego the celeb tradition of changing for each appearance and rocking the gorgeous green number for multiple interviews.

Two jumpsuits, one day!

However, the 44-year-old beauty eventually did swap ensembles, slipping into a forest green jumpsuit for the summer evening screening. After a busy day of on-camera chats, the Desperate Housewives alumni turned heads on the carpet at her film’s special screening in a sleeveless ensemble. Of course, Santiago’s mommy had his spirit with her all day long. For every event, the mom-of-one accessorized with a golden necklace that sweetly spells out her baby’s name.

Isabela Moner was a shimmering leading lady in this flirty two piece

Eva’s 18-year-old movie daughter flaunted equal prowess with her look. Isabela was also on theme in a fitted bronze and gold flecked frock. Looking beyond aDORAble, she walked the carpet like a pro in the two piece number which consisted of a crop top and long mermaid skirt. The lovely ladies were joined by their co-stars like Eugenio Derbez and fans as they enjoyed the festive night out ahead of their film's August release date.