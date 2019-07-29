Eva Longoria steps out in summer's hottest item for 'Dora' premiere

Eva Longoria appeared at the live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold premiere in Los Angeles wearing the ultimate summer look. The Hollywood star brought the sunshine in an ultra-chic strapless yellow dress by Brazilian designer Vitor Zerbinato. The 44-year-old actress flaunted her stunning figure in the bright ladylike number, which she teamed with summer’s most-coveted sandal: the strappy pointed-toe heel. Eva kept her premiere day ensemble effortlessly chic by pulling her hair up in a simple, yet elegant ponytail with loose face-framing strands.

Eva posed next to her onscreen family, Isabela Moner, who stars as Dora, and Michael Peña who plays her husband. Looking equally stylish as her onscreen mamá, Isabela stepped out in a gorgeous white dress by Rodarte that featured delicate gold detailing and a plunging asymmetrical neckline. The 17-year-old wore her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup glam with a pretty purple eyeshadow and nude lips.

Just a week prior, the leading ladies slayed the fashion game as they dazzled in glamorous outfits for a promo screening in Miami. Eva scored major style points in an emerald jumpsuit featuring flowing wide-leg pants and long balloon sleeves. Although the satin number came with a loose silhouette, it didn’t stop Eva from showing off her slim figure as it was cinched at the waist thanks to a matching thin belt and it featured a deep V-neckline.

The on-screen mother-daughter duo posed for the lens at the L.A. premiere

Her 18-year-old co-star was equally stunning and glowing in a bronze set made up of a long mermaid skirt and a matching bralette. Although her look was anything but outdated, Isabela’s crimped hairstyle brought retro vibes reminiscent of the late ‘90s, early 2000s – think Britney Spears circa 2000.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold premieres in theatres on August 9.