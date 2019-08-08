This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered on a Latina girl who would go on quests with her talking back and monkey sidekick named boots. Now because it's 2019 and every cartoon is getting a live-action remake, a new generation of kids will get to see Dora on the big screen with Dora and the Lost City of Gold. It's starring a star-studded cast, including Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and 18-year-old Isabela Moner as Dora. And each of these A-listers believe there's an important message to take from watching the flick.

"I think this movie is really iconic in the sense that there's a lot of Latinos," Isabela told HOLA! USA at an exclusive screening of the film in Miami. Meanwhile, both Eugenio and Eva—who became Isabela mentors throughout the film—chipped in about the titular character. "The movie has a powerful message, which is that Dora is unique, Dora is different," the Mexican actor shared.

As for Eva, she believes young girls in today's modern age can learn a lot from the Dora portrayed by Isabela. "She really doesn't let it get to her and that's a really great message for so many young girls who are trying to conform all the time to what they see on social media or things like that," Eva explained. "I love the message of the movie. It's so beautiful."

The cast from Dora and the Lost City of Gold told HOLA! USA about the message fans should take away from the film

Dora and the Lost City of Gold premieres in theaters nationwide on August 9.