Eva Longoria's most adorable red carpet partner: baby Santi!

The Mexican star has a super busy agenda, but that doesn't stop her from spending as much time with her family as she can, especially since the arrival of beautiful baby Santi a year ago. On Thursday, Eva Longoria attended a glamorous fundraising event for the Global Gift Foundation in Marbella, Spain. She is the ambassador of this charity, founded by best friend Maria Bravo, that aims to help families in need. Of course, Eva wouldn't miss the event for anything in the world, and for the special occasion, even though hubby Jose Bastón was around, the actress chose the sweetest partenaire: adorable baby Santi!

VIEW GALLERY The Mexican actress posed super proud with her son and shared the image on social media

The toddler was super cute in his white outfit matching his famous mamá's gorgeous dress. Eva proudly shared a photo of the unforgettable moment with her toddler on social media: smiling, and holding his tiny hands, it looked like he can almost walk!

RELATED: Eva Longoria talks being a mom in Hollywood: 'You no longer get the sexy roles'

The actress and producer accessorized her strapless midi outfit with high-heeled red sandals, making sure she made a head-turning appearance at the show. She has said on many occasions that Hollywood needs to change the way they perceive motherhood so that it's accepted in a "wider way," and with her sexy looks and cute red carpet companion, she totally made her point.

VIEW GALLERY Eva is the Ambassador of Global Gift Foundation, the non-profit organization founded by best friend and Santi's godmother Maria Bravo

During the event, baby Santi and dad José Bastón sat on the first row while Eva walked the runway for the charity fashion show. Global Gift House's kids were models for one day, all dressed by Spanish designer Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, who included one of the garments she designed for the HOLA! Fashion collection.

VIEW GALLERY On the runway, Eva poses with a cute model in a dress designed by Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, HOLA! fashion collection's creator

Eva's boys could not take their eyes from the actress, pure adoration in their eyes! Pepe and Eva met for the first time back in 2013, when a common friend set them up, however, sparks did not fly: “I was getting out of a bad relationship, and so was he," she told People Magazine. Perhaps not the best moment for a first date, but it was just a matter of time. Six months later, the same friend re-introduced them… and…it was love at second sight. The couple got married in 2016 and in June last year, they welcomed gorgeous Santi.

RELATED: Santiago Bastón gets suited up for first event with mom and dad