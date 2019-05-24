View 10 pics | Fashion

Best Royal Style: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more royals with covetable fashion

Best Royal Style: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more royals with covetable fashion
Best Royal Style: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more royals with covetable fashion

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

It’s been a hot week in fashion for royals all over the world. From the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival to the Chelsea Flower Show, a royal visit to South Korea and more, royal fashionistas mastered the fashion game with eloquent style. Kate Middleton gave us three covetable looks to fawn over this week, meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary was the epitome of feminine elegance in a couple of ladylike dresses. Queen Maxima gave the wow factor with a pretty peach dress, and Monaco royal, Charlotte Casiraghi proved she has the coolest royal style. Scroll through the gallery for the best in this week’s royal style!

 

Kate Middleton

This week, Kate wore one of our favorite casual-chic looks to date! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with cropped wide-leg trousers by Massimo Dutti, a white blouse by M.i.h. jeans and a pair of white Superga sneakers. 

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Blooming

That evening, Duchess Kate changed into an elegant floral frock by Erdem for the Chelsea Flower Show. The stylish royal teamed her look with a pair of tan espadrille wedges – perfect for spring!

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Pretty in pink

The following day, Prince William's wife wowed in a pastel pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen and matching hat by Juliette Botterill. We love how she completed her look with tan suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a rosy clutch by Loeffler Randall. 

Charlotte Casiraghi
© Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi

The Monaco royal looked gorgeous while in Cannes in this bright white one-shoulder mini dress by Saint Laurent. The 32-year-old added a touch of edginess with sheer tights and strappy stilettos and completed the get-up with a gunmetal clutch. 

Princess Charlotte
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte

Starry night

Charlotte lived up to her cool-girl style credentials on the Canned red carpet with a super short romper by Saint Laurent featuring long sleeves and colorful sequins stars. Again, she rocked ultra-sheer tights and tall strappy heels. 

Princess Eugenie
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie

Wow! Princess Eugenie wore a splash of color at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards followed by the Animal Ball Art Show. The 29-year-old rocked a mid dress by Peter Pilotto and Valentino Rockstud heels. 

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima took oversized sleeves to a whole other level with a monochrome ensemble made of a peach shift dress, statement hat and pointed heels with stylish transparent details. 

Crown Princess Mary
© Grosby Group

Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary

The Danish royal was a radiant lady in red-orange for a trip to the National Seoul University Hospital. The fashionista wore coordinating drop earrings and perfectly balanced her look with classy, cream-colored pumps. 

Crown Princess Mary
© Grosby Group

Crown Princess Mary

Pristine style

The 47-year-old was the epitome of elegance in a sophisticated shift dress with delicate chiffon underlay. Prince Frederik's wife teamed her look with polished metallic heels. 

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch opted for a printed silk midi dress by Sandro, teal suede pumps and cute clutch for a royal engagement on Monday. 

