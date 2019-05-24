Best Royal Style: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more royals with covetable fashion

It’s been a hot week in fashion for royals all over the world. From the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival to the Chelsea Flower Show, a royal visit to South Korea and more, royal fashionistas mastered the fashion game with eloquent style. Kate Middleton gave us three covetable looks to fawn over this week, meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary was the epitome of feminine elegance in a couple of ladylike dresses. Queen Maxima gave the wow factor with a pretty peach dress, and Monaco royal, Charlotte Casiraghi proved she has the coolest royal style. Scroll through the gallery for the best in this week’s royal style!
Kate Middleton
This week, Kate wore one of our favorite casual-chic looks to date! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with cropped wide-leg trousers by Massimo Dutti, a white blouse by M.i.h. jeans and a pair of white Superga sneakers.