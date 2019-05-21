Charlotte Casiraghi lends her sister Alexandra of Hanover a dress she wore 14 years ago

Charlotte Casiraghi’s edgy-sophisticated style has named her to be one of the top stylish royals to reign in fashion. The 32-year-old embodies a rock-chic allure that follows her through royal engagements and red carpet events. It’s no wonder her younger sister, Alexandra of Hanover would want to borrow from her covetable closet – even if it’s a dress she wore 14 years ago! Over the weekend, the Monaco royal attended the Alberta Ferretti Resort 2020 show at the Monaco Yacht Club where she donned the lovely blue-green dress Charlotte rocked back in 2005.

Charlotte first wore the dress back in 2005 when she was 18 years old

Although she styled the dress slightly differently, the midi number, whose label is unknown, features a Grecian silhouette, a plunging V-neckline, drawstring details that gather at the shoulders and a flowy skirt. The delicate frock may not be a new design, but with the resurgence of the ‘90s and early 2000s fashion, this dress fits in nicely with today’s hot trends.

Alexandra rocked the same dress to the Alberta Ferretti Resort 2020 show

The 19-year-old teamed her look with a pair of metallic sandals, a matching clutch and minimal jewelry. Like her older sis, she too wore her hair up in a slick bun. Back in 2005, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wore the dress to Prince Albert’s coronation following the Rainier of Monaco’s death. At the time she was 18, only a year younger than Alexandra today. Charlotte continues to be as stylish as ever. As in the past, she was one of the many fashionable guests at this year’s Met Gala in New York where she dazzled in a strapless black dress by Saint Laurent.

Alexandra was acompannied by her brother Pierre Casiraghi and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo

Alexandra was in the company of her older brother Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo, who also looked stunning in a floor-length, mint green dress. Next to them sat none other than Eva Longoria, who’s been gracing and looking fabulous on the red carpet at Cannes since last week.