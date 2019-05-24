Spanish actress Paz Vega did the unthinkable and wore lingerie on the outside at Cannes. But before you jump to any conclusions about her outfit (we know what you’re thinking), we’d like to clarify the Spanish actress was appropriately dressed for the photocall of Rambo V: Last Blood rocking a unique design by Juan Vidal. The beautiful actress stood out in the two-tone number as it features an image of a sheer lacy black slip imprinted on the front. However, Juan’s creation is quite approachable for it’s a midi silhouette with long-sleeves, high slit and edgy zipper on the back.

The Spanish actress stood out in a unique design by Juan Vidal

Paz added a pop of color to the classic color combo with an equally standout accessory: a pair of pointed red heels distinguished by an artsy vamp. The 43-year-old’s makeup was glam and even matched her attire with lined, smokey eyes and bold red lips. We loved her messy-chic updo which added a touch of personal style and effortlessness to the classy get-up. Paz was joined by her co-star for the upcoming film, Sylvester Stallone.

Paz and Sylvester appeared at a photocall for Rambo V: Last Blood

The brunette beauty never fails to exude elegance with her avant garde style. At the Univision Upfront event on May 13, 2019, Paz rocked a graphic metallic jumpsuit with puffed shoulders and tailored ankles making her one of the best-dressed at the event. The Spanglish actress wore classic black heels and kept to a similar hairstyle and makeup as what she recently wore at Cannes.

Paz isn't shy to stand out with her fabulous style

Although her Cannes' look was unlike others, Paz's outfit sure brought a new definition to the lingerie slip dress trend we've been spotting.