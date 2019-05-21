Did you hear? Penelope Cruz took note from Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle's stylebook and we nearly missed it! The Spanish actress, who was recently spotted at the Cannes Film Festival, turned to Chanel for the photocall event of her latest film, Pain and Glory. The 45-year-old appeared with two dear friends: her co-star Antonio Banderas, and director Pedro Almodóvar, whilst wearing a lovely patterned dress by the French label. The striking number featured cap sleeves, a boat neckline, shimmery sequins and an asymmetrical hemline.

Penelope looked radiant in Chanel at Cannes

Furthermore, the Chanel number was distinguished by two long pieces of fabric cascading on each side of the elegant frock – a detail Letizia and Meghan have each donned in the past. Despite the sparkles and graphic print, without the extra volume, her dress would be, well, a little less exciting. The extra fabric not only creates the illusion of volume but also amps the ladylike silhouette.

Letizia rocked a checkered dress with cascading fabric detail by Pedro del Hierro

Penelope allowed her dress to be the center of attention as she teamed the gown with clean and simple black heels and minimal jewelry. Late last year Letizia rocked a checkered dress by Pedro del Hierro with a cinched waist and similar fabric detail creating an asymmetrical hemline. The midi style looked lovely on the ever-so-stylish Queen as it flattered her slim figure while keeping to her fashionable ways.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a similar style two months after marrying Prince Harry

Similar to Letizia's outfit, the Duchess of Sussex wore an akin taupe dress by Roland Mouret two months after saying “I do” to Prince Harry in May 2018. The new mom turned to her go-to style of nude hues and a classy boat neckline.

So there you go! Celebs are just like us because they, too, get inspired by stylish royals!