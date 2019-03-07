View 5 pics | Fashion
The new Parisian fashion according to Kim Kardashian: animal print

...



Kim Kardashian sheer catsuit


The past couple of days have been wild for Kim Kardashian, and by wild we’re referring to her recent sartorial choices. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has wowed in everything from sheer catsuits to leopard-print knits to snakeskin patterns. Furthermore, her outfit choices have mainly been comprised of sexy vintage designs, the likes of Versace, Alaïa and Thierry Mugler. But when it comes to wearing vintage, grandma-chic simply doesn’t apply to Kim’s sensual style.

The second oldest of the Kardashian clan isn’t afraid to step out in daring, curve-hugging pieces – the kind that only a star like herself can pull off. Allow us to explain by scrolling through the gallery below.

 

Sheer lady

While in Paris Kim left little to the imagination when she stepped out in the most daring sheer leopard print catsuit. The form-fitting design hugs her famous curves and comes from the late French designer Azzedine Alaïa’s line, Maison Alaïa. The striking number features velvet accents in all the right places including the breast and crotch areas. Phew!

Kim Kardashian leopard suit


Me-ow!

Meow! A day before the mom of soon-to-be-four took leopard print to a whole other level as she slipped into another leopard-print jumpsuit by the late designer. The vintage style is from Alaïa’s fall 1991 ready-to-wear collection, but the matching boots are very ~2019~ and available online for a whopping $2060.00.

Kim Kardashian snakeprint dress


Into the wild

Kim (figuratively) slithered into The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a mega skintight snake-print dress by Thierry Mugler. The 38-year-old looked phenomenal in the slithering ankle-length number which likely left many with their jaws open. Moreover, the fact that she was able to walk and sit without ripping her dress is quite an accomplishment!

Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler


Cut it out

Wow! Kanye West’s wife turned heads when she wore this insanely cut-out vintage dress by Thierry Mugler to the Hollywood Beauty Awards. The KKW Beauty founder complemented the sleek number with a slicked back hairdo and strappy lucite heels.

Kim Kardashian wearing Versace vintage


V is for vintage Versace

The reality TV star kicked off New York Fashion Week last month at the amfAR gala in a vintage Versace dress featuring unique cut-outs down its plunging neckline. Kim was twinning with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was also wearing a Versace dress from the ‘90s that night.

