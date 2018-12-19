When we host a movie night, we'll have the usual—popcorn, movies, and maybe a themed drink or two. When Kim Kardshian hosts a movie night, it involves massages, Grammy-nominated artists, and you know, Jennifer Lopez. Casual.

On Tuesday night, the 38-year-old makeup mogul hosted a screening for Jennfer's new flick Second Act (in theaters December 21), and there was a whole lot of starpower in one room. Luckily for us, Kim documented the whole star-studded affair on her Insta.

"Alright guys so I am having a movie night tonight at my house, and let me just say something - never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come over and have a movie night with me," the mom-of-three started to say on her stories. During her monologue, she also fangirled hard over Jennifer, citing her as a major influence. "My inspiration for everything has always been Jennifer Lopez. I would always try to see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair...I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer," she spilled as J. Lo popped in to hug her. "I never would have imagined this would have been my life! Dreams do come true guys!"

Momager Kris Jenner and Kim's sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also joined in on the party. The 63-year-old mom took to her own Instagram to praise the Second Act actress. "Hey guys, I am in love with Jennifer Lopez and a huge fan, and tonight, it's a special treat because I get to watch her new movie Second Act with her! Oh my God!" she squealed.

Besides all the fangirling, the whole gang screened the movie, while getting massages (yes, massages!) in Kim's theatre room. And after the party, there was the after party to celebrate Grammy-nominated artist Sia's 43rd birthday. The singer-songwriter produced an original song, Limitless, for the highly-anticipated movie, and was happy as can be celebrating her birthday with her fellow celebs.

As for Jennifer, the 49-year-old singer and actress has some big business moves planned for the upcoming year. "I will be coming out with a skin-care line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she revealed during an event in New York to promote her new flick. “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.” It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner family will have much more to rave about in the months to come.