Head to toe vintage leopard print – Kim Kardashian's latest insanely sexy outfit really madea statement. In less than 24 hours, the photograph of the look that she posted to Instagram had already notched up almost 2.5million likes. The caption for the photos – "You don’t understand... this is an Alaïa," the line famously said by Alicia Silverstone's character Cher when she was robbed in Clueless – was the phrase that she used to describe the ensemble worn during her visit to Paris during Paris Fashion Week.



Kim stepped out in Paris wearing head-to-toe leopard print

The leopard print look is from the autumn-winter 1991 collection by Azzedine Alaïa, a designer adored by fashion editors and fashion followers alike, and worn on the catwalk at the time by 1990s supermodel Deon Bray. Kim's most recent fashion revamp – she's recently worn vintage looks by other iconic designers like Versace and Thierry Mugler – is made up of a figure-hugging jumpsuit, midi coat and towering $2,000 lace up animal print booties worn along with leopard print gloves and oversized shades.

You can never wear too much animal print! Kim struck a purr-fect pose in her hotel room

The businesswoman didn't just hang out in her hotel room in the feline look. She was spotted – get it? – by photographers as she prowled the streets of the French capital, where the designer of her dress, Alaïa, passed away at the end of 2017. Kim paid tribute to the famed designer with this amazing look, which was the perfect example of his figure-flattering style.

The catsuit is a vintage piece from a 1991 collection by late designer Alaïa

The reality TV star hadn't returned to Paris since last summer, when she arrived in the City of Love to see the first collection by her designer friend Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

The mom of three, who will soon be welcoming her fourth child via surrogate, has already shown her passion for animal print on various occasions. Over the past couple of weeks she's worn outfits with some pretty wild inspiration, for example, a silhouette-skimming sweater with pants and snakeskin boots, combined with a mini-bag, one of the most popular trends seen on the catwalks and style influencer. What do you think of Kim's latest savage look?