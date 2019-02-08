We can all agree that Kim Kardashian's style is fire. She pulls off neon like no one else and even the Duchess of Sussex is taking maternity style cues from the 38-year-old makeup mogul. So we (and Meghan Markle) agree that Kim K's closet is probably the stuff of everyone's dreams. And in her latest Insta post, the KKW founder confirmed two things: yes, she does have a closet that is to die for and she has a special someone designing her bomb clothes, including a sultry liquid gold dress that she just casually found in her giant wardrobe. Cool.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself modeling a liquid gold dress designed by Kanye West

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself posing inside her giant walk-in closet. "Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead)," she captioned. "P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂"

MORE: Is Meghan Markle taking maternity style cues from Kim Kardashian?

So three things stick out to me. First, are you seeing Kim's apartment-sized closet? Second, she revealed the sweetest detail that her husband Kanye West designed the gorgeous gold gown, but missed wearing it during her Miami trip last year because she opted for the (honestly epic) neon saga that had her matching with a neon green Mercedes. Finally, the best (and juiciest) part of this post is the fact that Kim straight up shaded all the Fast Fashion brands out there (think Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova).

In case you missed that tiny detail in her caption, here it is again: "P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂" so basically Kim is already prepping for everyone to start ripping off her boo's design. Although she's totally being cheeky, she did add a laughing emoji at the end, so please stay calm—everything is still alright with the world.