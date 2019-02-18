Kim Kardashian wears her sexiest dress ever - you won't believe this look!

Kim Kardashian has famously poured her curves into some very, very revealing outfits – but we think this may be the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's sexiest look yet! Stepping out with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, Kim had jaws dropping when she shared photos of herself on Twitter, strapped up into a barely-there black gown. The extremely LBD is vintage Thierry Mugler dating back to 1998.



Kim wore this sizzling black strappy Thierry Mugler dress that dates back to the late 1990s to the Hollywood Beauty Awards

The beauty mogul's dress is the latest vintage look that sh has slipped into lately. On February 7, she wore a snakeskin motif Mugler gown on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City and later hit the town wearing the outfit to Cipriani. Just a day earlier she made a major style statement at the amfAR Gala New York 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street, wearing low-cut vintage Versace alongside her sister and date for the night Kourtney Kardashian.

She wore another vintage look by the French designer earlier this month

Not everything in Kim's closet is about throwback fashion, however. The mom of three recently posted a picture of herself wearing a a gold bodysuit sarong combo that was designed by husband Kanye West. "Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead)," she captioned the photo of herself in the metallic look as she posed in her enormous walk-in closet. "P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?"

Kim and Kanye have much more on their minds than fashion, though! Not only are they expecting a fourth child via surrogate, they are also still enjoying some serious romance. On Valentine's Day Kanye surprised his famous wife by enlisting the help of saxophone maestro Kenny G. The hip hop star hired the musician to play some smooth tunes for Kim in a rose-filled room at their luxury home.