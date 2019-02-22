Meghan Markle’s stylish NYC looks, Queen Letizia’s bold prints and more regal fashion

Between Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower extravaganza and London Fashion Week, it was one heck of a stylish week in the royal fashion realm. The Queens’ timeless yet modern style really stood out. Queen Letizia inspired us to wear bold prints with a series of striped, plaid and houndstooth printed numbers. Meanwhile, Lady Amelia Windsor got the VIP treatment at fashion shows rocking a slew of covetable dresses – including a glossy pink, thigh-grazing piece. Furthermore, Queen Maxima dominated the fashion scene with her wide-leg-trouser-and-plaid-top combo. Scroll through the gallery to see these and more of this week’s killer looks!
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex spent a lovely week in New York where she was showered with love by some of her closest friends. Just a day before, the mom-to-be was spotted outside the venue rocking a Courrèges Haute Couture black trapeze coat, black skinny jeans, nude Stuart Weitzman pumps and matching Carolina Herrera tote bag. The expecting royal added a glam touch with a pair of retro Le Spec sunnies.