Meghan Markle's stylish NYC looks, Queen Letizia's bold prints and more regal fashion

Meghan Markle’s stylish NYC looks, Queen Letizia’s bold prints and more regal fashion
Meghan Markle’s stylish NYC looks, Queen Letizia’s bold prints and more regal fashion

Duchess Meghan's luxurious travel bag has a secret tribute to Prince Harry
Duchess Meghan's luxurious travel bag has a secret tribute to Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Between Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower extravaganza and London Fashion Week, it was one heck of a stylish week in the royal fashion realm. The Queens’ timeless yet modern style really stood out. Queen Letizia inspired us to wear bold prints with a series of striped, plaid and houndstooth printed numbers. Meanwhile, Lady Amelia Windsor got the VIP treatment at fashion shows rocking a slew of covetable dresses – including a glossy pink, thigh-grazing piece. Furthermore, Queen Maxima dominated the fashion scene with her wide-leg-trouser-and-plaid-top combo. Scroll through the gallery to see these and more of this week’s killer looks!

 

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex spent a lovely week in New York where she was showered with love by some of her closest friends. Just a day before, the mom-to-be was spotted outside the venue rocking a Courrèges Haute Couture black trapeze coat, black skinny jeans, nude Stuart Weitzman pumps and matching Carolina Herrera tote bag. The expecting royal added a glam touch with a pair of retro Le Spec sunnies.

© Getty Images

Sporty-Chic 

Prince Harry’s wife opted for a comfortable yet stylish outfit when she traveled back to London. Meghan paired Lululemon leggings with an Ingrid & Isabel Active side zip maternity hoodie and black Adidas sneakers. She completed her athleisure-inspired look with a black hat that reads “Rectify,” and a special gold Jennifer Meyer necklace that reads, “mommy.”

© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

The Dutch monarch lived up to her fashion credentials when she stepped out for the signing of the local music education cooperation wearing a colorful plaid top and wide-leg trousers with matching heels. Her chain-strapped handbag is quite fetching, too!

© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

King Felipe’s wife stunned with three killer looks this week. One of them was this striking houndstooth skirt and top combo by Hugo Boss, which she wore to the Fine Arts Gold Awards ceremony in Cordoba, Spain. The stylish royal added a pop of color with a pair of bright red pumps from Magrit.

© Getty Images

Ladylike Stripes

Queen Letizia stepped out in another equally elegant black and white ensemble – a flirty striped dress. What’s more, Letizia paired the ladylike number with coordinating black and white heels. So chic!

© Getty Images

Regal Style 

The former journalist showed up with her usual impeccable style to the Premios Nacionales de Investigacion 2018 wearing a short-sleeve grey plaid midi dress by Massimo Dutti. The stylish piece featured a cinched waist with a matching tie belt. The 46-year-old monarch finished off the polished look with timeless Magrit heels.

© Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor

The 23-year-old grabbed everyone's attention with a series of hot outfits while at London Fashion Week, like this bubblegum pink latex dress. The strapless silhouette becomes strikingly sexy thanks to the daring thigh-high slit. We loved how she paired it with red ankle-strap heels! Nice touch, indeed.

© Getty Images

Radiant in Blue

Lady Amelia brought forth ultra feminine vibes when she appeared front row at the Shrimps fashion show on Tuesday. She rocked a sleeveless smock dress featuring light blue sequined flowers as a delicate print. Amelia added a touch of edginess with tan Chelsea boots and ruffled socks.

© Getty Images

Duchess of Cornwall 

Similar to Queen Letizia’s regal striped number, the Duchess of Cornwall opted for a navy and white dress featuring a solid top and striped skirt during London Fashion Week. Her statement pearl necklace added a dash of elegance.

