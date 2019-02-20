View 8 pics | Fashion

All the looks Meghan Markle wore during her NYC getaway

...
Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's baby shower extravanganza at The Mark hotel has sadly come to an end. Still, this week has left us with many (and I mean many!) memorable moments. From the baby gender hints her best friends subtly dropped to the star-studded arrivals (shout out to Amal Clooney and Serena Williams) at the seriously lavish penthouse suite, it was a week that will go down in American and British history. 

But the best part? The stunning sartorial choices the Duchess of Sussex made during her NYC getaway. We know she already kills it across the pond with her always chic and always elegant outfits, but for this special occasion, the expecting royal made casual wear cool again.  

Don't think so? See 👏🏼 for 👏🏼 yourself 👏🏼.

 

Daytime Casual

We first caught a glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex in New York City as she stepped out of The Mark Hotel with her friend and former co-star, Abigail Spencer. She wore black skinny jeans paired with a Courrèges Haute Couture black trapeze coat from William Vintage

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Daytime Casual Accessories

To top off her daytime look, Meghan accessorized with black and retro Le Specs shades paired with a Carolina Herrera locked L shopping bag. 

Meghan Markle heels
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle heels

Daytime Casual Accessories

The Duchess of Sussex also wore her go-to heel—nude Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Nighttime Chic

Meghan kept the dark shades when she stepped out for dinner at the Polo Bar. She wore a navy blue Victoria Beckham overcoat paired with silky black Tamara Mellon boots.   

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Nighttime Chic Accessories

Meghan paired her outfit with a stunning black Stella McCartney bag and was joined by her close friends Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, Markus Anderson, and Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Traveling in Style

It's always important to dress comfortably when catching a hours-long flight. Meghan's choice as she heads back to England?  Lululemon leggings paired with an Ingrid & Isabel Active side zip maternity hoodie.  

meghan-markle-weekender-bag
© Getty Images

meghan-markle-weekender-bag

Travel Accessories

For extra comfort, the Duchess of Sussex wore Adidas sneakers and carried a Cuyana leather weekender bag.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Travel Accessories

She also accessorized with a hat that reads "Rectify," which was probably lent to her by Abigail, who starred in the drama series. Another special accessory that Meghan wore was a delicate gold Jennifer Meyer necklace that reads "mommy." 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

