What an extraordinary week in royal style! The last few days have been an epic avalanche of stunning looks, with one stylish look after another. We truly can’t get enough of it! This week Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wowed us with three separate looks – including two dazzling gowns and one very chic tweed ensemble. Queen Letizia made sure to turn up her fashion game while in Morocco, while (real-life, and fashion) Queens Maxima and Rania each secured a spot in the line to the fashion throne with their gorgeous outfits.
Meghan Markle also stayed true to clean lines in a pristine dress-and-coat combo. Scroll through the gallery for these and more of this week’s royal fashion!
Kate Middleton
Duchess Kate attended a mental health conference in one of her all-time favorite textures: tweed. The 37-year-old royal wore a Dolce & Gabbana tweed skirt and matching jacket which she paired with dark accessories – including black opaque tights, a clutch and block heels.