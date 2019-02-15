View 8 pics | Fashion

A nod to the ‘70s, full-on monochrome and more in the royal fashion realm

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

What an extraordinary week in royal style! The last few days have been an epic avalanche of stunning looks, with one stylish look after another. We truly can’t get enough of it! This week Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wowed us with three separate looks – including two dazzling gowns and one very chic tweed ensemble. Queen Letizia made sure to turn up her fashion game while in Morocco, while (real-life, and fashion) Queens Maxima and Rania each secured a spot in the line to the fashion throne with their gorgeous outfits.

Meghan Markle also stayed true to clean lines in a pristine dress-and-coat combo. Scroll through the gallery for these and more of this week’s royal fashion!

 

Kate Middleton

Duchess Kate attended a mental health conference in one of her all-time favorite textures: tweed. The 37-year-old royal wore a Dolce & Gabbana tweed skirt and matching jacket which she paired with dark accessories – including black opaque tights, a clutch and block heels.

Kate Middleton BAFTAS
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton BAFTAS

Heavenly

The mom-of-three appeared at the BAFTAS on Sunday looking heavenly in a one-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen. Prince William’s wife also slipped into a pair of Jimmy Choo heels, and she wore earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton in Gucci gown
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton in Gucci gown

Regal in Gucci

The Duchess of Cambridge blew royal fashion watchers away with this gorgeous dusty rose and pink tulle gown by Gucci. Kate completed her look with glittery heels, a raspberry velvet clutch and matching belt.

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla
© Getty Images

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla

Duchess of Cornwall 

Duchess of Cornwall Duchess Camilla exuded regal elegance in a simple-yet-classic black skirt and matching jacket, which allowed her lovely pearl necklace to be the standout point.

Meghan Markle pregnant
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle pregnant

Meghan Markle

The royal mom-to-be looked striking in an achromatic ensemble comprised by a turtleneck dress by Calvin Klein, a calf-length coat by Amanda Wakeley and suede Ralph Lauren heels.

Queen Maxima and Queen Rania
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima and Queen Rania

Two Queens, double the fashion!

Two of the most fashion-forward royals, Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, met up in Jordan and obviously, they did so with impeccable style. Queen Rania wore a sleek denim skirt with a trendy black top featuring extra-long bell sleeves. The monarch accessorized using the ultimate in bag trends - a petite bag - and looked ravising whilst wearing her pointed pumps. Queen Maxima looked equally as stylish in a long multi-print dress, long coat and tan suede heels.

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

The Dutch monarch gave a nod to the standout fashion of the '70s with a pair of checkered flare trousers which she paired with a coordinating chocolate-brown knit and knee-length vest – very Annie Hall.

Queen Letizia of Spain
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch went full-on monochrome as she wore various solid-color outfits every day this week during her visit to Morocco. On her last day abroad, Queen Letizia continued the trend as she dressed in head-to-toe red, including a striking dress by Carolina Herrera that featured an elegant play on textures, ankle-wrap Lodi heels and a Reliquae clutch.

