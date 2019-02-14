Stylish royal, Queen Letizia has traveled to Morocco alongside her husband, King Felipe. The Spanish monarch has packed a monochrome series of polished looks that define her impeccably-chic style. Since her arrival to Africa, the 46-year-old fashionista has stepped out in a couple of recycled yet redefined outfits thanks to a few minimal updates – mainly accessories.
What’s more, for Valentine’s Day the Queen chose to wear the same exact pants-and-jacket ensemble she wore 15 years ago for her engagement party! Scroll through the gallery to get a better look at the Queen’s Moroccan-days wardrobe.
Airport Style
The Spanish monarch did an elegant take on airport style with a gray wrap dress featuring an A-line skirt and cinched waist that certainly flattered her trim figure. Furthermore, there’s a bit of a mystery to her recycled dress which she wore at the end of 2018 – the label is unknown.