View 6 pics | Fashion

Queen Letizia is strikingly monochrome during visit to Morocco

...
Queen Letizia is strikingly monochrome during visit to Morocco
You're reading

Queen Letizia is strikingly monochrome during visit to Morocco

1/6
VS Angel Sara Sampaio shows the lingerie you need for Valentine's Day whether you're single or taken
Next

VS Angel Sara Sampaio shows the lingerie you need for Valentine's Day whether you're single or taken
Queen Letizia grey dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia grey dress

Stylish royal, Queen Letizia has traveled to Morocco alongside her husband, King Felipe. The Spanish monarch has packed a monochrome series of polished looks that define her impeccably-chic style. Since her arrival to Africa, the 46-year-old fashionista has stepped out in a couple of recycled yet redefined outfits thanks to a few minimal updates – mainly accessories.

What’s more, for Valentine’s Day the Queen chose to wear the same exact pants-and-jacket ensemble she wore 15 years ago for her engagement party! Scroll through the gallery to get a better look at the Queen’s Moroccan-days wardrobe.

 

Airport Style

The Spanish monarch did an elegant take on airport style with a gray wrap dress featuring an A-line skirt and cinched waist that certainly flattered her trim figure. Furthermore, there’s a bit of a mystery to her recycled dress which she wore at the end of 2018 – the label is unknown.

Queen Letizia in Morocco
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia in Morocco

Close-up

Letizia complemented her #ootd with her hair down in loose waves with sparkly earrings. Beauty-wise, the royal looked ultra-glam!

Queen Letizia white pantsuit
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia white pantsuit

Lady in white

Another recycled, yet equally sleek ensemble! Queen Letizia stepped out to meet Morocco’s monarch in head-to-toe white. The stylish royal opted for a pristine pantsuit she first wore 15 years ago for her engagement party.

Queen Letizia in Morocco
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia in Morocco

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

The 46-year-old fashionista showed her respect for the culture with a matching headscarf during her visit to the Mausoleum of the late King Mohammed V.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

King Felipe and Queen Letizia

Evening Glam

The mom-of-two exuded bridal vibes thanks to a gorgeous floor-length white dress featuring a beautiful embroidered overlay with delicate beading.

Queen Letizia sparkly clutch
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia sparkly clutch

Dazzling touch

Letizia added more dazzle to her evening look with an eye-catching sparkly clutch that perfectly complemented the beading on her dress.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries