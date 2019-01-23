There’s a new fashionista hitting the carpet! Yalitza Aparicio has made a name for herself with her stellar performance in the Oscar-nominated film Roma. Since the film’s release, the Mexican beauty has been putting her style on display. The 26-year-old beauty has transitioned her wardrobe with the help of stylist Sophie Lopez, who has taken her looks to the next level.

Stunning in Dior, Mui Mui and more, Yalitza has become a style standout, but she isn't giving herself the credit. "I am learning, because the truth is I have no idea when it comes to fashion," she recently told Mexican news media. "I think I am still the same." Watch the video above to see her evolution, and take a guess on who she will be wearing to the 2019 Academy Awards.