Dear friends This 20 of April my beautiful birthplace Veracruz is turning 500 hundred years. And I have the honor to be the Ambassador. I want to invite you this amazing state, because this year it’s gonna be full of music, arts and gastronomy for al the family to commemorate the traditions and values of our amazing people.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Mar 2, 2019 at 1:03pm PST