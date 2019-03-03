We’ve all fantasized about nabbing an A-list invitation. Well, thanks to Salma Hayek, that dream has just come true for many of us! The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, March 2 to extend an incredible invite to her followers all over the world. In a sweet video message, the Oscar-nominee spoke directly into the camera, beckoning everyone to join her at a special celebration this spring.

Salma Hayek just invited everyone to her birthplace!

“Hi Friends! I’m very excited because my beautiful birthplace Veracruz is turning 500 years,” she began to say in Spanish, “And they will be celebrating through all of 2019.” Then getting more personal, she said: “I have the honor of being their Ambassador. I want to invite you this amazing state, because this year it’s gonna be full of music, arts and gastronomy for the whole family.”

The Mexican-American beauty ended her video invite with a vow to viewers. “I promise you that you will fall in love with the natural beauty and the amazing people of this state.” Salma reiterated her words in the caption of the post, specifying that Veracruz is turning 500 on April 20 - no doubt a commemorative day she will be present for! Salma was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz on September 2, 1966.

Where in the world is... Salma Hayek?

The mom-of-one has most recently been seen out and about in another country: France! Strutting through the European country for Paris Fashion week, she turned heads this past week at the Saint Laurent show in stylish ensemble. With a red-brimmed hat and matching suede jacket, Salma rocked a Carmen Sandiego-like outfit for the stylish affair on February 26. Her husband François-Henri Pinault, who was by her side for the event, is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns Saint Laurent.

