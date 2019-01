The last year of my life has been one of the hardest. I had an accident while working, I ended in the hospital with a double fractured collarbone, I was alone and far far from home. Kept it a secret for many reasons. I had SO much to lose, including HUGE LIFE changing jobs. I’d been preparing insanely physically for them and I couldn’t even feed or shower myself. In a very crucial moment I was completely immobile. I pushed myself so hard to save it all, I travelled the world back and forth, injured to not lose anything, over worked myself to keep my schedule the same, time wasn’t on my side now with recovery, I even danced without anyone knowing that I was hurt. Taking in the pain, I was panicking. I tried so hard, SO HARD but my body was out of my control and I had to accept it. I eventually lost every single thing I had been killing myself for the last year. Everything. Feeling the weakest I’ve EVER felt. Low and defeated, both physically and mentally. I felt so lost. I share this not to feel bad for me but to share how this can make you stronger. SURRENDER. I had to ACCEPT the fact that it was ALL GONE, While laying in a bed every day for months. The broken bone was a metaphor, it broke ME completely. But the biggest battle was fighting my mind. The hardest part was to not fall into depression. I’m so hard on myself. I NEVER give myself some slack. But after months of recovery. Instead of focusing on what I lost, all I want to is congratulate myself for being strong enough and giving everything I had, EVERY moment and achieving what I could. IM GOOD ENOUGH. I achieved a lot even if I can’t see it yet. We can be so hard on ourselves and we never stop and love us for giving our BEST. Our minds can be a dark place. It takes a lot to not let it drown us. I never was more aware of how blessed I am to be healthy and alive. I admire every single person who fights for their mental and physical health each day. I have so much respect. This Year, I’m starting from scratch. I’m stronger than ever. AND SO ARE YOU. NOTHING is stronger than a broken person who rebuilds themselves. You got this. You can start again. Share your story to help others. YOU AREN’T ALONE❤️

A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Jan 21, 2019 at 12:29pm PST