One thing we can count on from Eiza Gonzalez? The 28-year-old actress is always always honest with her fans. From revealing her secret to happiness to sharing her game-changing eight-minute beauty routine, the Mexican stunner is constantly showing that when it comes to the personal details about her life, she's an open book. But in her latest Instagram post, Eiza opened up about an emotional hardship she experienced this past year: Breaking her collarbone.

Eiza Gonzalez took to her Instagram to share an emotional post about breaking her collarbone last year

The actress revealed she had an accident while filming a movie, and although she doesn't disclose which film set, she does share that she kept it a secret so as to not jeopardize her livelihood. "The last year of my life has been one of the hardest," Eiza began her emotional message. "I had an accident while working, I ended in the hospital with a double fractured collarbone, I was alone and far far from home. Kept it a secret for many reasons. I had SO much to lose, including HUGE LIFE changing jobs. I’d been preparing insanely physically for them and I couldn’t even feed or shower myself. In a very crucial moment I was completely immobile."

Along with the caption, the Baby Driver actress also shared a photo of the X-ray of her fractured collarbone. "I pushed myself so hard to save it all, I travelled the world back and forth, injured to not lose anything, over worked myself to keep my schedule the same, time wasn’t on my side now with recovery, I even danced without anyone knowing that I was hurt," she said. "Taking in the pain, I was panicking. I tried so hard, SO HARD but my body was out of my control and I had to accept it. I eventually lost every single thing I had been killing myself for the last year. Everything. Feeling the weakest I’ve EVER felt. Low and defeated, both physically and mentally. I felt so lost." In the end, the accident cost her the part and everything she had been working for in the last year, but the Mexican actress is starting anew and wants her story to inspire others.

"I share this not to feel bad for me but to share how this can make you stronger. SURRENDER. I had to ACCEPT the fact that it was ALL GONE, While laying in a bed every day for months. The broken bone was a metaphor, it broke ME completely. But the biggest battle was fighting my mind," she said. "The hardest part was to not fall into depression. I’m so hard on myself. I NEVER give myself some slack. But after months of recovery. Instead of focusing on what I lost, all I want to is congratulate myself for being strong enough and giving everything I had, EVERY moment and achieving what I could. IM GOOD ENOUGH. I achieved a lot even if I can’t see it yet."

She finished her message on a positive note, urging fans not to dwell on the negative, but to be grateful for all the good in their lives. "We can be so hard on ourselves and we never stop and love us for giving our BEST," she expressed. "Our minds can be a dark place. It takes a lot to not let it drown us. I never was more aware of how blessed I am to be healthy and alive. I admire every single person who fights for their mental and physical health each day. I have so much respect. This Year, I’m starting from scratch. I’m stronger than ever. AND SO ARE YOU. NOTHING is stronger than a broken person who rebuilds themselves. You got this. You can start again. Share your story to help others. YOU AREN’T ALONE."

And looks like Eiza's attitude paid off in a big way. Next up, Eiza is slated to star in James Cameron's much anticipated Alita: Battle Angel as a robot in the 26th century.