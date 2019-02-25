Kendall Jenner's sexy Vanity Fair party dress has everyone talking

91st Oscars
The Academy Awards were characteristically glamorous this year, and the red carpet gave us a chance to see a parade of A-listers in their finest fashion, picture perfect looks for the most exciting show biz event of the year. From the best dressed stars to the most talked about extravagant looks, Oscars 2019 had us talking about fashionable viral moments – but one of the most talked-about appearances has to be that of Kendall Jenner at the Vanity Fair after party.  Even though we're used to seeing the model looking super sexy, this wardrobe choice still had our jaws dropping. 

 

Kendall wore a natural beauty look along with a full-bodied hairstyle and earrings that set off her eyes.

She accessorized with jeweled sandals, showing that wearing a very little black dress doesn't mean you won't stand out! And for this woman in black, the look is all in the details – even her nails were painted in a dark hue. 

The black dress with gold detail is from Rami Kadi's spring-summer 2019 collection. The sensual gown has a halter neck and open back, as well as peek-a-boo sides. Vamos, perfect for a supermodel!

Caitlyn Jenner showed she's a very proud parent at daughter Kendall's side on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair party. 

Without a doubt, Kendall was one of the most talked-about guests on the red carpet thanks to her outfit. A dress which, although not all of us would dare to wear it, fits her to a tee! 

Last year Kim Kardashian's sister also opted for a little black dress, chossing this voluminous mini and strappy high heels. 

