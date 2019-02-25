91st Oscars
Inside the Governors Ball and more Oscars after-parties

Inside the Governors Ball and more Oscars after-parties
Inside the Governors Ball and more Oscars after-parties

Los grandes aciertos sobre la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2019
Los grandes aciertos sobre la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2019
lady gaga oscars 2019 governors ball
© Getty Images

It's a wrap! The Oscars 2019 ceremony came to an end with stars like Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and Alfonso Cuaron coming out on top, taking home Academy Awards trophies. After the star-studded ceremony, A-listers headed to a host of after-parties, starting with the exclusive official Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center. 

 

Stars also gathered to watch the show at Elton John's famous viewing party, and celebrated the night away by hitting the party circuit after the show. Scroll through to see all the highlights of the glamorous night.

 

THE GOVERNORS BALL

 

Lady Gaga got emotional at the Governors Ball as she took part in the traditional winners' highlight – getting her Academy Award engraved. The A Star is Born actress took home the prize for best song.

 

alfonso cuaron governors ball 2 2019
© Getty Images

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber snapped a golden selfie with director Alfonso Cuaron – winner of the the Foreign Language Film, Cinematography, and Directing awards for Roma – at the 91st annual Ball.

alfonso cuaron governors ball 2019
© Getty Images

¡Arriba, abajo, al centro y adentro! Here's to filmmaking legend Alfonso Cuaron's triumphant night.
 

serena williams governors ball 2019
© Getty Images

Days after throwing a lavish baby shower for BFF Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, left, stepped out for a different kind of celebration – the Governors Ball – on Oscar night!

yalitza aparicio governors ball 2019
© Getty Images

Oh what a night! Best Actress nominee for Roma Yalitza Aparicio had flashbulbs popping as she arrived with actress Elsie Fisher.

rami-malek-governors-ball-oscars-2019
© Getty Images

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek was popping corks – literally! – as he celebrated his best actor win for the Freddy Mercury biopic.

spike lee barbara streisand governors ball 2019
© Getty Images

We'd love to be a third wheel in this conversation! Spike Lee, winner of Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, has a chat with fellow legend Barbra Streisand. 

michael b jordan and mom
© Getty Images

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan looked dapper in a blue velvet suit as he arrived at the Governors Ball with his date, his mom Donna.

regina king governors ball 2019
© Getty Images

Regina King, winner of the Actress in a Supporting Role award for If Beale Street Could Talk, was also showing off her covertable accessory – that golden statuette!

