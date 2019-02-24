The 2019 Oscars have finally arrived, and as expected, all the A-list celebs look extra fab. Leading ladies are wearing gorgeous gowns and the men look fresh as heck in their perfectly tailored suits. But remember when we previously reported that wearing the colors gold and yellow on the red carpet would bring ~extra~ luck to the nominees? Well, Billy Porter just proved that he doesn't need any luck because he arrived wearing a straight up gown (yes, gown!) to the awards.

Billy Porter arrived at the 2019 Oscars wearing a gorgeous Christiano Siriano velvet gown

The Pose actor made a statement on Sunday night by wearing a drop dead gorgeous velvet tuxedo ballgown by designer Christiano Siriano. He paired the stylish outfit with a can't miss 20-carat yellow diamond ring (worth $900,000!) on his finger by Oscar Heyman. "When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up," the style icon wrote on his Instagram. "Thanks @csiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @oscarheyman you have outdone yourselves once again with your iconic jewels."

MORE: What's the luckiest color to wear on the oscars red carpet?

Both Billy and his partner, Adam Smith, looked stunning on the red carpet.

The 49-year-old actor previously wore a Randhi Rahm-designed suit with a literal fuscia-colored cape attached to him at the 2019 Golden Globes

This isn't the first time the 49-year-old actor has flaunted an ~extra~ outfit to an awards show—he previously wore a Randhi Rahm-designed suit with a literal fuchsia-colored cape attached to him at the 2019 Golden Globes.