Hi, hello, hola! The 2019 Oscars are quickly approaching (Sunday February, 24), and we can't wait for all the dazzling moments that will surely take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Like every year, the women will take center stage and flaunt their best gowns and dresses for the world to see. But did you know that the sartorial choices these A-listers make actually mean something? To be honest, neither did we. Ladies and gentlemen, scroll to get a full fashion education.

According to Accessorize, Oscars leading ladies should wear a bold gold dress if they want to get lucky and score an award on Sunday night

According to Accessorize, Oscars leading ladies should wear a bold gold dress if they want to get lucky and score an award on Sunday night. Research showed that 43% of the women who wore this color went on to win in their respective categories. Take for example Emma Stone and her 2017 Oscars dress. She looked gorgeous in a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown that was - inevitably? - accessorized with the gold statue she won for her role in La La Land. That's right - she won for Best Actress that year.

Another color to stick to on this special night is yellow. The study revealed that 60% of female nominees who wear yellow on the red carpet went on to win the Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress awards. One example is Cate Blanchett. At the 2005 Oscars, she wore a stunning yellow Valentino dress and—surprise, surprise—she scored the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Aviator.

As for the dresses that bring bad luck? Never, ever opt to wear the color green. While the color is usually associated with riches and money, this does not translate to Oscars richness: only 14 women have taken home the award, one of them NOT being Kate Winslet for her leading role in Titanic. And, sure, you can wear sequined, but shimmer? Stay. Away. Looking back at the last 40 years, 92% of leading ladies have missed out on the award.

But enough of the color: women should also look to the designers when considering their dress. American designer, Bob Mackie, is Oscars gold when it comes to Best Actress style choices. Every single nominee that have worn his designs have won. And according to the Accessorize ~experts~, Giorgio Armani is the designer to beat. His dresses have racked up the most Academy Awards ever!

In 1998, Kate Winslet wore green, the most unlucky color to wear to the awards - regardless, she looked gorgeous!

Finally, if you're just looking for the style of the dress, stick to the "illusion neckline, short sleeves, and a hemline above the knee" for the Academy Award. If you're looking to lose, opt for "a high neck, capped sleeves, and a dipped hem."

So there you have it—the complete fashion recipe to winning (or missing) an Oscars award.

In other Oscars-related news: word on the street is that Chef-lebrity Wolfgang Puck is going to serve some seriously delicious legendary food at the glamourous event.