There are questions we ask ourselves every year. What will our New Year's resolutions be? What are our goals? Will the groundhog see his shadow? Who will win at the Oscars? What designer will celebrities wear? Who will be each guest’s plus one? This may seem tongue-in-cheek, but the latter three questions are the ones that begin to crop up as we inch closer to the big day in Hollywood. We can already feel the tingling sensation that comes with Oscars season; the anticipation for the 2019 awards can be fun, after all (if a bit nerve-wracking)! Here are just a few things we are guaranteed to see.