For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will not have a host. A Spokesperson for the Academy Arts and Sciences confirmed the news. The absence of a host does not mean the show won’t have its classic opening. ABC President Karey Burke told attendees at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, that viewers are in for a surprise. “From what I’ve heard, we have a very exciting opener planned,” Karey said. “We are not going to go straight into people thanking their agents.”

For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will not have a host Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Eiza González shares her pick for the Oscars host

She continued: “After that, it was pretty clear that we were going to stay the course. There was an idea that they were going to have the presenters just host the Oscars. We all got on board with that.” The decision to move on without a host was made months after comedian Kevin Hart, who was originally slated to host the event, pulled out after controversy following a series of old tweets. In the spirit of the ceremony, Karey said that the show will be kept to a minimum of three hours.

LOOK BACK: THE BEST MOMENTS FROM THE 2018 ACADEMY AWARDS

“The producers decided to wisely not have a host and have the presenters and the movies be the stars. That’s the best way to keep the show a brisk three hours.” Hollywood’s elite are set to attend and take the stage as presenters for the most important night of award season. On Tuesday, February 4, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Awkwafina and Constance Wu are amongst the first round of presenters announced for this year’s ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the presenters who will take the stage at the 91st annual Academy Awards Photo: Getty Images

On top of the excitement of the presenters, viewers can also look forward to a host of performances. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will take the stage to perform Shallow from their film A Star is Born, which is nominated for Best Original song. All five songs nominated in the category will be performed during the show. The 91st annual Academy Awards airs February 24, on ABC.