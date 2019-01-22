Awards season has officially moved up a gear with the announcement of the 2019 Oscar nominations. The stars and movies who will be vying for the coveted golden trophies in 24 different categories were revealed on the morning of January 22 during a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. On presenting duty were Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross and star of Black-ish. It was a great day for Roma – and no doubt a dream come true for Yalitza Aparicio – who picked up a nomination in the Best Actress category, as well as her co-star Marina de Tavira, who was named in the Best Supporting Actress category.

VIEW GALLERY

The cast of Roma have reason to celebrate -Yalitza Aparicio (in turquoise) and Marina de Tavira (far left) were nominated in the actress categories - and director Alfonso Cuaron received a Best Director nod.

Former teacher Yalitza is up against Lady Gaga for her work in A Star Is Born, British Actress Olivia Coleman, who plays Queen Anne in The Favorite, Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy. Meanwhile Roma director Alfonso Cuaron scored a Best Director nomination and the film made history as the first Netflix project to be shortlisted in the Best Film category. It was put forward in nine categories in total, including producing, writing, editing and cinematography as well as Best Foreign Language Film.

VIEW GALLERY

Yalitza - a former teacher - continues to win plaudits for her work in Roma. Photo: Getty Images

Related: A star on the rise - Yalitza Aparicio's best movie star moments

Elsewhere, Bohemian Rhapsody star Remi Malek goes head to head with Willem Dafoe, Green Book lead Viggo Mortensen, A Star is Born's Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale (who is almost unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in Vice), in the Best Actor Category. Meanwhile, up for Best Supporting actor are Mahershala Ali, who stars opposite Viggo, Adam Driver, who appears in BlacKkKlansman, A Star is Born's Sam Elliott, Richard E. Grant and Sam Rockwell, who appears in Vice.

This year’s Academy Award ceremony will take place on Sunday February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. The biggest movie event of the year is still without a main host, after Kevin Hart stepped down following an outcry over past homophobic tweets.

Related: Alfonso Cuaron reveals why his daughter was complaining at the Golden Globes

VIEW GALLERY

Glenn Close and Lady Gaga – who were both named Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards – will once again go head to head at the Oscars Photo: Getty Images

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice



Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy



Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen



Directing

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma

Vice



Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice



Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born



Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice



Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma



Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots



Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice



Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters



Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG



Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence



Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends



Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin



Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns



Original Song

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

Shallow

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs



Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story



Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice



Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma



Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born