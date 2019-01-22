Awards season has officially moved up a gear with the announcement of the 2019 Oscar nominations. The stars and movies who will be vying for the coveted golden trophies in 24 different categories were revealed on the morning of January 22 during a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. On presenting duty were Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross and star of Black-ish. It was a great day for Roma – and no doubt a dream come true for Yalitza Aparicio – who picked up a nomination in the Best Actress category, as well as her co-star Marina de Tavira, who was named in the Best Supporting Actress category.
The cast of Roma have reason to celebrate -Yalitza Aparicio (in turquoise) and Marina de Tavira (far left) were nominated in the actress categories - and director Alfonso Cuaron received a Best Director nod.
Former teacher Yalitza is up against Lady Gaga for her work in A Star Is Born, British Actress Olivia Coleman, who plays Queen Anne in The Favorite, Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy. Meanwhile Roma director Alfonso Cuaron scored a Best Director nomination and the film made history as the first Netflix project to be shortlisted in the Best Film category. It was put forward in nine categories in total, including producing, writing, editing and cinematography as well as Best Foreign Language Film.
Yalitza - a former teacher - continues to win plaudits for her work in Roma. Photo: Getty Images
Elsewhere, Bohemian Rhapsody star Remi Malek goes head to head with Willem Dafoe, Green Book lead Viggo Mortensen, A Star is Born's Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale (who is almost unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in Vice), in the Best Actor Category. Meanwhile, up for Best Supporting actor are Mahershala Ali, who stars opposite Viggo, Adam Driver, who appears in BlacKkKlansman, A Star is Born's Sam Elliott, Richard E. Grant and Sam Rockwell, who appears in Vice.
This year’s Academy Award ceremony will take place on Sunday February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. The biggest movie event of the year is still without a main host, after Kevin Hart stepped down following an outcry over past homophobic tweets.
Glenn Close and Lady Gaga – who were both named Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards – will once again go head to head at the Oscars Photo: Getty Images
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
Directing
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born