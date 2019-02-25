The Oscar for Best Supporting Children easily goes to Alfonso Cuarón's children Tess Bu and Olmo. The Mexican director's best actor triumph was no doubt even sweeter because he got to share it with his two youngest kids, who posed proudly with their papa on the red carpet at the cine world's biggest award show on Sunday evening in LA.

The adventure started when Alfonso presented his movie Roma at the Venice Film Festival escorted by Tess Bu and Olmo, so it was only fitting then he would end this chapter the same way at the film's final big night. Smiling and affectionate with his kids, Alfonso appeared to be enjoying the evening oblivious to the nerves that come with having a movie nominated in ten different Academy Award categories.

Bu looked confident and at ease on the red carpet - the youngster has clearly become an awards ceremony expert after also chaperoning her father at the Golden Globes, where she stepped out in a pantsuit and with her hair in braids. for the Oscars, Bu pulled out all the stops in a dramatic black tulle dress with sheer sections and accessorizing with a pink-colored clutch and a diamond brooch. The teenager didn't let her father’s hand go for a moment, showing the strong bond that's been evident from their red carpet outings together.

For his part, Olmo looked handsome in a sharp suit. Celeb fans were quick to note that his right hand was in a cast, but that didn’t stop him from attending what turned out to be an incredible night for his family.

Now the Oscars are done and dusted, Alfonso is finished with his commitments related to Roma and has revealed that he will spend some time in London, where his children are based, so that he can spend some quality time with them.

