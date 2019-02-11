Yalitza Aparicio’s role in Roma came with some challenges. During a Twitter Q&A on Monday, February 10, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed the toughest part of making the movie. “There were many difficult scenes where I had to speak Mixteco,” the 25-year-old revealed. “Since, despite my origins, I don't speak it. For those scenes sometimes, I had between 5-10 minutes to review, or try to adequately pronounce them, while they were fixing lights or the camera.” Roma is the first role for the actress, who originally went to school to become a teacher.

In the film – written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón – Yalitza stars as Cleo, an indigenous domestic worker. Since the release of the movie, Yalitza has gotten recognition for her role in the form of various awards. Despite all the success, Yalitza’s fame almost didn’t happen. According to Alfonso, she wasn’t sure about auditioning for the role. Alfonso shared that it was Yalitza’s sister who encouraged her to audition.

After securing the role and meeting with Alfonso, the Mexican beauty only had one reason for accepting the part. “She was amazing,” he said. “When I offered her to do the job, she said ‘I don’t have anything better to do. So, let’s do it.’” Yalitza has become the second Mexican women to be nominated in the Best Actress category.

The sudden rise to fame hasn’t gotten the best of the movie star. In fact, she has plans for her platform. “For me, it’s very important,” she told HOLA! USA, in January. “I know that I am a gate opener and it’s wonderful to inspire so many women to keep trying.”