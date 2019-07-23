Grace Kelly's grandson to wed college sweetheart this weekend: Details

View Galleries
-
Princess Stephanie's daughters congratulate brother Louis Ducruet on engagement
Princess Stephanie’s daughters couldn’t be happier over their brother Louis Ducruet’s recent engagement to his college sweetheart, Marie...
-
Princess Grace's grandson Louis Ducruet is engaged to college sweetheart
Wedding bells are ringing in Monaco! Princess Stephanie announced with joy, the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet to his longtime love Marie...
-
Grace Kelly's designer granddaughter receives support from Monaco royals at first PFW show
Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Pauline Ducruet debuted her unisex clothing brand Alter Designs during Paris Fashion Week on June 18. The 25-year-old...
-
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones party with Sarah Ferguson at Gatsby-themed bash
Partying like Gatsby! Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Sarah Ferguson stepped out on Saturday, July 20, for a Great Gatsby-themed birthday...
-
Queen Maxima and family pose for stunning photos at new home