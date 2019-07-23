View 7 pics | Royals

Grace Kelly's grandson to wed college sweetheart this weekend: Details

...
Grace Kelly's grandson to wed college sweetheart this weekend: Details
You're reading

Grace Kelly's grandson to wed college sweetheart this weekend: Details

1/7
New unseen photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis released: See the pic
Next

New unseen photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis released: See the pic
Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27
© FilmMagic

Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27

Weeks after Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi tied the knot, another descendant of Grace Kelly's is set to say "I do" this weekend. Princess Stephanie's son Louis Durcruet will marry his college sweetheart, Marie Chevallier, on Saturday, July 27. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Princess Grace's 26-year-old grandson and his fiancée, who got engaged in February of 2018, will exchange vows at the Monaco Cathedral. It's said that the groom wants to be close to his maternal grandfather, Prince Rainier III, who is buried there.

 

Several of Louis’ royal relatives are expected to attend the ceremony, including his mother Princess Stephanie, uncle Prince Albert, aunt Princess Charlene, and aunt Princess Caroline, in addition to his two siblings, sister Pauline Ducruet and half-sister Camille Gottlieb. The wedding will be a private affair, however it's likely that the royal court will share an official portrait from the ceremony, as they have done with previous royal weddings. 

 

Click for more details about the royal wedding, and Louis and Marie's romance...

Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27

Marie recently fueled speculation that Rosa Clará is her wedding dress designer. The royal bride-to-be posted a video of herself holding a Rosa Clará garment bag, writing, “#itsgettingreal.”

Louis Ducruet royal wedding July 27
© Instagram

Louis Ducruet royal wedding July 27

Marie celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette party in Las Vegas back in April 2018. "Having the time of our lives in Vegas 🇺🇸❤️," she noted on social media at the time.

Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27
© Instagram

Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27

Louis and Marie got engaged in February of 2018. The Monaco royal got down on one knee at Vietnman's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai during the couple’s trip. “Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet ❤️ she said yes and we are now engaged 💍💍 #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier," Princess Stephanie's son captioned his engagement announcement on social media.

Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27
© Instagram

Grace Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier to marry July 27

Louis' mom also announced his engagement via an official statement released by the Prince's Palace that read: “S.A.S. Princess Stephanie is pleased to share with you engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Miss Marie Chevallier." The groom is Stephanie's oldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Daniel Ducruet.

Prince Louis' royal wedding July 27 in Monaco
© Getty Images

Prince Louis' royal wedding July 27 in Monaco

After news of his engagement broke, Louis' sisters reacted to the news. “So proud of my brother. He’s now engaged with the most [kindest] person he could met,” Camille (far right), who shares a different father from her two older siblings, penned. “Full of love and happiness to my two favorite lovers. I love you very much.” Meanwhile, Pauline (second from the right) wrote in French: “My brother got engaged!!!!!!!!! Congratulations to you two i love you very much.”

Louis Ducruet to marry fiancee Marie on July 27
© Instagram

Louis Ducruet to marry fiancee Marie on July 27

The Monaco royal and Marie met while they were both studying at the Western Carolina University in North Carolina, and have been sharing their love on social media ever since. Louis' fiancée has made a number of appearances with the young royal at sporting events and galas with other members of his family. The couple celebrated their seventh anniversary together back in March of 2019.

 

UP NEXT: HOP ONBOARD THIS ROYAL FAMILY'S PRIVATE PLANE

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries