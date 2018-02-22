Princess Stephanie's daughters congratulate brother Louis Ducruet on engagement

Princess Stephanie’s daughters couldn’t be happier over their brother Louis Ducruet’s recent engagement to his college sweetheart, Marie Chevallier. Pauline Ducruet, 23, and Camille Gottlieb, 19, took to their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 21, to extend congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

“So proud of my brother. He’s now engaged with the most kindess person he could met,” Camille, who shares a different father from her two older siblings, wrote on a photo from the beachside proposal in Vietnam. In French, she added, “Full of love and happiness to my two favorite lovers. I love you very much.”

VIEW GALLERY Louis' sisters posted about his engagement on their Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram

On another photo of her 25-year-old brother and future sister-in-law kissing, Louis’ youngest sister wrote: “Bienvenue dans la famille Marie,” which translates to: “Welcome to the family Marie.” Beneath, Camille simply penned, “And……He put a ring on it 💍.” Meanwhile Pauline screenshot Marie’s engagement announcement writing: “My brother got engaged!!!!!!!!!” In French she continued, “Congratulations to you two i love you very much.”

Princess Stephanie announced her firstborn’s engagement on February 21. “S.A.S. Princess Stephanie is pleased to share with you engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Miss Marie Chevallier,” an official statement released by the Prince’s Palace read. The young couple also shared the joyous news on social media.

VIEW GALLERY Princess Stephanie's daughters congratulated Marie (left) and Louis on their engagement Photo: Getty Images

“Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet ❤️ she said yes and we are now engaged 💍💍 #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier,” Prince Albert’s nephew penned, while Marie wrote, “Proud to announce that, I said YES to the love of my life 😍❤😭 @louisducruet I love you so so so much.” The couple, who met while studying at the Western Carolina University in North Carolina, got engaged at Vietnam's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai during their holiday in the country this month.