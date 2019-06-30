Here comes the bride... again! Almost one month after marrying in a civil ceremony, Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam continued their royal wedding festivities on Saturday, June 29. The pair held a secret second religious service and reception in the French commune of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence - one of three celebrity weddings to take place in France over the weekend. Our sister magazine HOLA! reported that they retied the knot at the enchanting abbey Sainte-Marie de Pierredon, before their royal family.

The bride's mother Princess Caroline of Hanover and her uncle Prince Albert II of Monaco attended the celebrations. Other notable guests included the bride’s brothers Andreas and Pierre, her sister Alexandre de Hanover and the groom’s mother, actress Carole Bouquet, according to PEOPLE.

While Princess Grace's granddaughter, 32, and her film producer love, 37, are known to keep private, cousin Pauline Ducruet shared some photos surrounding the big day. One revealed that the lovebird's guests received small fragrant wands of lavender, produced by a local business, as relaxing favors.

The aromatic bouquets of handmade organic lavender were entwined with French ribbons of different shades by the company Fuseaux de lavande. "I wish you all the happiness of the world and a beautiful wedding," the small company told the stars of the day. In addition, the symbol of love and happiness was adorned with a silkscreen card scribed with their initials and framed in a floral crown along with the date of this second service.

Lavender held a big role in the ceremony, as photos show they made up beaming bride Charlotte's wedding bouquet. The blushing beauty wore a very traditional looking, bohemian wedding dress that featured gossamer accents. She swept her dark locks up into a lovely chignon, underneath a conservative veil.

Dimitri and Charlotte originally exchanged vows before friends and family on Saturday, June 1 in the Prince’s Palace of Monaco. They held a garden reception on the palace grounds and then danced the night away at a dazzling evening event at the principality’s Villa la Vigie. The couple, who have been together since December 2016, got engaged in March 2018. They later welcomed a son together, Balthazar, on October 2018.