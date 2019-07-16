View 8 pics | Royals

Queen Maxima and King WIllem-Alexander's new plane is fit for a royal

Queen Maxima and King WIllem-Alexander's new plane is fit for a royal
Queen Maxima and King WIllem-Alexander's new plane is fit for a royal

© Getty Images

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands will be flying in style come next month. The couple’s new plane has been revealed, and to say it’s fit for a royal would be an understatement. The government aircraft is a Boeing 737 Business Jet that features luxuries one would expect at a hotel and not in the air. From Internet to a shower, the amenities onboard make the aircraft ideal for the monarchs’ long trips abroad. Passengers can work online and watch movies while flying—great news for the couple’s young daughters, Crown Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, should they want to entertain themselves.

 

The plane, which is registered with the name PH-GOV, is valued at close to $100 million. The aircraft was designed by Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker and underwent maintenance at KLM. According to local Dutch press, the interior of the jet is reminiscent of the design of the King’s office. It’s likely the monarchs, or government officials will make the first flight with the PH-GOV in August. Click through to take a tour onboard Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s private plane...

© Getty Images

Like any aircraft, the royals' new plane features a bathroom, however this one certainly feels more regal than the bathrooms you'd find in coach.

© Getty Images

If the royals need to freshen up, then they can do so with the plane's shower, which has enough water for a 20-minute wash.

© Getty Images

The royals and government officials will fly first class with comfortable, luxury seats. The Princesses can even catch some z's by reclining the chairs down to lay flat.

© Getty Images

Throughout the plane, plush cushions can be found that are designed with typical Dutch symbols like tulips, windmills, and canal houses.

© Getty Images

There are plenty of seats onboard the jet, so the Queen and King can travel with their entourage when conducting state visits. If they are traveling to the Caribbean, the PH-GOV can do so without having to stop to refuel since it is equipped with extra kerosene tanks.

© Getty Images

There are accents in the shade of blue, which is one of the colors of the Dutch government, throughout the interior of the plane. Meanwhile on the wing of the aircraft, there is a subtle hint of orange, the color of the Dutch royal family.

© Getty Images

Passengers will find no speakers onboard the jet, that is thanks to the collaboration with TU Twente; a system was designed that transmits sound vibrations via panels in the different cabins. The noise in the cabin has been significantly reduced compared to the previous government aircraft. The royal family can enjoy watching movies or listening to music with the plane's audio and video system.

 

