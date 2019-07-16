Queen Maxima and King WIllem-Alexander's new plane is fit for a royal

View Galleries
-
Queen Maxima opens the doors of her new family home: Take a look inside
-
Queen Maxima and her family reveal they are going 'screen-less' for their summer vacation
Summer looks good on the Dutch royal family! King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters — Crown Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia...
-
Queen Maxima accepts Queen Elizabeth's invitation for first state visit to UK
Queen Maxima is set to carry out her first state visit to the United Kingdom this fall. Queen Elizabeth extended an invitation to King...
-
King Willem-Alexander did not want Queen Maxima to 'fall into a black hole' after sister's death
While King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands had to undertake his Baltic state visits without Queen Maxima, his wife was not far from his mind. The...
-
Queen Maxima mobbed by excited kids at Christmas concert