Wedding bells are ringing in Monaco! Princess Stephanie announced with joy, the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet to his longtime love Marie Chevallier. “S.A.S. Princess Stephanie is pleased to share with you engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Miss Marie Chevallier,” the official statement released by the Prince’s Palace on Wednesday, February 21, read. Grace Kelly’s daughter wasn't the only one showing her excitement over the young couple's engagement.

VIEW GALLERY Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son Louis is engaged to his longtime love Photo: Instagram/@louisducruet

Louis and his bride-to-be took to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday to share the news. Attached to several photos from the beachside proposal that took place at Vietnman's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Prince Albert's nephew penned, “Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet ❤️ she said yes and we are now engaged 💍💍 #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier.”

Marie shared the same photos, which she captioned: “Proud to announce that, I said YES to the love of my life 😍❤😭 @louisducruet I love you so so so much.” Louis and Marie spent the last ten days exploring the country of Vietnam and got engaged during their trip.

VIEW GALLERY Louis and Marie met while studying in North Carolina Photo: Getty Images

Louis is Stephanie's oldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Daniel Ducruet. The 25-year-old and Marie met while they were both studying at the Western Carolina University in North Carolina and have been sharing their love on social media ever since. Marie has also made a number of appearances with the young royal at sporting events and galas with other members of his family.

In 2015, Louis received his bachelor’s degree in sports management, while his fiancée studied marketing. The couple currently hold jobs in Monaco, with the royal, who is the 12th in line to the throne, spending the last two seasons working for the AS Monaco soccer team as a recruit. Meanwhile Marie is the banqueting and convention coordinator at Monaco’s Hotel Hermitage.

VIEW GALLERY The pair have been together over four years Photo: Instagram/@mariehoachevallier

While his mother has shown excitement, Louis’ two younger sisters, Pauline Ducruet, 23, and Camille Gottlieb, 19, have yet to publicly share congratulatory remarks. During a recent interview, Camille opened up about her relationship with her older siblings. “Between us, we call ourselves the ‘Three Musketeers,’” the philanthropic teen revealed. “With Pauline, we do not need to phone or send messages to know that everything is fine. Louis is very protective of us three, he is the most serious, the wisest. My sister is more rock, more rebellious perhaps.”