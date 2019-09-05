Charlotte and George show off sweet sibling bond in first official pic together in 4 years

Princess Charlotte has nothing but love for her big brother Prince George as evidenced in their new portrait! The four-year-old royal attended her first day of school on Thursday, Sepetmber 5, alongside the six-year-old future King. To mark the special occasion, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an official photo of their daughter and firstborn posing together in front of their London home, Kensington Palace. The royal siblings showed off their sweet sibling bond in the adorable snapshot posing together in their school uniforms. Charlotte sweetly wrapped her arm around her older brother’s waist in the image.

The royal siblings posed together for a sweet photo on their first day of school

Along with the photo, the palace released a statement saying, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."

While the brother-sister pair have starred in family portraits together over the years, Thursday's new picture is the first time they have posed for an official photo since Charlotte's birth in 2015. Over a month after Kate welcomed her daughter, she shared images of George doting on his baby sister.

The last time George and Charlotte starred in an official picture together by themselves was in 2015

The siblings have certainly grown since then. Charlotte was escorted to school on Thursday by both of her parents and George. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held their children’s bags as they walked hand-in-hand with their kids to the school, where they were greeted by the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem. Charlotte adorably played with her ponytail as she made her way across the school grounds. William revealed that his daughter was “very excited.”

Kate was no doubt happy to be present for Charlotte’s latest milestone. The Duchess sadly missed George’s first day of school in 2017 due to hyperemesis gravidarum, acute morning sickness, while she was pregnant with son Prince Louis. Instead, William accompanied his firstborn on his first day and posed for an official portrait on the steps outside of Kensington Palace.

William and Kate took their daughter and oldest son to school on September 5

Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery. It was announced earlier this year that the Princess would be joining her brother at Thomas’s Battersea. George began Year Two on Thursday, while Charlotte is in her “Reception Year.” The Early Years classes at Thomas’s Battersea include a weekly French lesson, in addition to drama, music, and art lessons. Students of all ages participate in a range of outdoor learning experiences throughout their school career.

The school—whose most important rule is to “Be Kind”—places great emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers. Former pupils of Thomas's Battersea include Cara Delevingne and singer Florence Welch.