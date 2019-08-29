Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George

Princess Charlotte will have both her mom and dad by her side for an important, upcoming milestone. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Prince George, will accompany the four year old on her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea next Thursday, September 5. The Duchess of Cambridge sadly missed George’s first day in 2017. Kate was pregnant with son Prince Louis at the time, and suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, acute morning sickness. The mom of three is no doubt looking forward to being a part of the special day this time around.

Princess Charlotte's parents and brother Prince George will accompany her on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea

As with George two years ago, it’s likely we will see the young royal family arrive to the London-based school next week. Kensington Palace has traditionally also released photos of George and Charlotte to mark their first days of school. Kate and William’s daughter will be joining her big brother, who is beginning Year Two, at Thomas’s Battersea. Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery.

During her “Reception Year” at Thomas’s Battersea, the little Princess will “play and explore,” “make choices and learn to have a go and persevere,” and learn to “be creative and solve problems.” The Early Years classes at Thomas’s Battersea include a weekly French lesson, in addition to drama, music, and art lessons. Students of all ages participate in a range of outdoor learning experiences throughout their school career. Kate previously revealed that her daughter is excited about attending school with Prince George.

Kate Middleton missed Prince George's first day of school in 2017

Like her big brother, Charlotte will be wearing a uniform to school. Thomas’s Battersea girls’ uniform includes pinafores, red polo necks, white blouses, a Thomas’s navy cardigan, and a Thomas’s navy jacket among other items. The school—whose most important rule is to “Be Kind”—places great emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers. Former pupils of Thomas's Battersea include Cara Delevingne and singer Florence Welch.