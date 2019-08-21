Meghan Markle is full of smiles and hugs in behind-the-scenes video from fashion shoot

Everything was lovely for Meghan Markle during the shoot for her capsule collection. In a new video posted by the Sussex Royal social media account, the 38-year-old is all smiles (and hugs) as she works on the shoot for her upcoming capsule collection. “Behind the scenes…,” the caption on their first short video read. “A sneak peek at the new @smarkworksCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch. In the clip, the Duchess greets the models with big smiles and hugs as they arrive on the set as Bill Withers’ Lovely Day plays in the background.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she appeared on the set of the shoot for her capsule collection

In the second video, Archie Harrison’s mom is in director mode as she stands by and tightens up some of the model’s outfits while the photographer snaps pictures. “An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need. Coming soon.” The Duchess, who has been enjoying her maternity leave looked relaxed in an oversized polo shirt and skinny blue jeans.

MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie take a private vacation in France

Bringing the fab, the chic royal also wore a pair of heels. In July, it was announced that the collection would be released after the Duchess made a series of visits to the charity and felt that some of the donated items were not suitable for women who wanted to feel comfortable when entering the workforce. John Lewis & Partners, Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo and Inside Jigsaw all collaborated with the Duchess’s latest endeavor.

VIEW GALLERY

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles and hugs as she met with the models

An item purchased in the collection will be one item shared with a woman in Smart Works. In a piece for the September issue of British Vogue – where Archie Harrison’s mother is the guest editor – the royal spoke up about her desire to launch the special project. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.”