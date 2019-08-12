Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating one of their favorite animals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their official social media account to commemorate World Elephant Day. In the post, the royal couple spotlighted Elephants Without Borders, the wildlife conservation organization. The royal couple also gave a special shout out to talk show host and their friend Ellen DeGeneres who helped protect 25 elephants by fitting them with navigation collars. “These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely,” the post read.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF HARRY AND MEGHAN'S TIME WITH ELEPHANTS

VIEW GALLERY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated World Elephant Day

As for Ellen, she has a very special namesake because of her efforts. “In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go!” The post also comes with a new picture of the 34-year-old royal from his time with Dr. Chase, where he and Meghan joined the conservationist on a conservation effort. In the picture, the Duke is ready for the outdoors in a pair of shorts, a hat and sunglasses. Archie Harrison’s parents put their love or animals on display over the weekend, when they celebrated World Lion Day.

MORE: Meghan Markle shares her favorite Princess Diana quote in latest post

For the occasion, the royal pair highlighted Lion Guardians, a “conservation organization that works with Maasai warriors in Kenya and across other parts of Africa ‘to promote sustainable coexistence between people and lions using cultural values, community participation and science.'” Meghan and Harry’s wildlife appreciation posts comes ahead of their royal tour to South Africa. The pair, and their three-month-old son will visit Angola, Malawi and Botswana – a place that holds a special place in their hearts.

VIEW GALLERY

In 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked with a conservationist in Africa to protect the animals

MORE: Read Prince Harry's special birthday note to his wife Meghan Markle

"The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the royal couple penned on social media, adding, "This will be their first official tour as a family!"