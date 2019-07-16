Princess Martha Louise summers in the Hamptons with 'new friend' Gwyneth Paltrow

Princess Martha Louise of Norway is enjoying summer in the Hamptons and making A-list friends. King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s daughter, 47, took to her personal social media account on Monday, July 15, to share a fresh-faced selfie of herself with her new famous pal, Gwyneth Paltrow, and another of the two with Martha’s boyfriend, Shaman Durek.

Princess Martha Louise met her boyfriend (center) Shaman's close friend Gwyneth Paltrow in the Hamptons

“Meeting amazing people that make us grow is such a gift of life, don’t you think? Meeting @gwynethpaltrow was such a gift. Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humor is so inspiring,” the Norwegian Princess captioned the photos. “Thank you for being who you are and for receiving us all with open arms. So looking forward to our next encounter. 💗🙏 Who inspires you to grow? #newfriends #inspiring @shamandurek.”

Martha’s “spiritual guide and gifted healer” boyfriend commented on the post: “@gwynethpaltrow love u sis! I’m so happy my loves have finally met. Whoo hooo [heart emoji] I’m Lit.” Shaman is close friends with Gwyneth and her husband Brad Falchuk. According to People magazine, the Goop guru is also one Shaman's celebrity clients.

The new friends posed for a selfie together

Martha confirmed her relationship with the spiritual enthusiast, who is a 6th generation shaman, in May, nearly three years after her divorce from Ari Behn. In the announcement, the Princess called Shaman her “twin flame.” She penned, “When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”

“I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next,” Martha continued. “And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy.”