Like brother, like sister: Cheeky Prince Louis channels Princess Charlotte at first polo match

Princess Charlotte might have just been dethroned as the cheekiest royal tot in the Cambridge household. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child, Prince Louis, showed off his playful side on Wednesday, July 10, at his first polo match. The one year old was seen playing and wearing his mom’s sunglasses at the charity game. Doting mom Kate watched in amusement as her baby boy tried on her shades.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Prince Louis played with sunglasses on July 10, like big sister Princess Charlotte did at a polo game in 2018

Little Louis, who was seen sucking his thumb, certainly kept his mother on her feet as he ran around the field and she followed close by. The young Prince's antics evoked memories of his big sister Charlotte at last summer's Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match, when she goofed around with her own pair of sunglasses and skipped at the game.

WATCH: Prince Louis' most adorable moments

Loading the player...

MORE: Royal cousins Archie and Prince Louis have playdate: See photos

For his polo debut on Wednesday, Louis twinned with his older brother Prince George. The Cambridge boys both wore polos for the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day outing, with Louis wearing a navy top and green bottoms, which coordinated with George’s green polo shirt.

VIEW GALLERY Kate Middleton's youngest son was seen sucking his thumb

The charity game was a royal family affair. The royal brothers were joined by sister Charlotte at the match, as well as cousin Archie Harrison and aunt Meghan Markle as they watched Princes William and Harry compete for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. The outing marked the first time the Cambridge and Sussex cousins have been publicly seen together.